Falkirk 3-0 Brechin City

Brechin City's Sean Crighton was sent off in their 3-0 defeat by Falkirk

Brechin City had two players sent off within three minutes as they fell to a heavy defeat away to Falkirk.

Robbie Muirhead's left-footed shot got the hosts under way and Craig Sibbald soon found the top corner.

Sean Crighton was ordered off for a poor challenge on Alex Jakubiak, with the same player then felled for Paul McLean who also saw red.

Andrew Nelson made it three but even with 30 minutes they could not add more goals to the scoreline.