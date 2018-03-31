Match ends, Falkirk 3, Brechin City 0.
Falkirk 3-0 Brechin City
Brechin City had two players sent off within three minutes as they fell to a heavy defeat away to Falkirk.
Robbie Muirhead's left-footed shot got the hosts under way and Craig Sibbald soon found the top corner.
Sean Crighton was ordered off for a poor challenge on Alex Jakubiak, with the same player then felled for Paul McLean who also saw red.
Andrew Nelson made it three but even with 30 minutes they could not add more goals to the scoreline.
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 18Hazard
- 2Kidd
- 5GrantSubstituted forMcKeeat 64'minutes
- 4Muirhead
- 3McGheeSubstituted forHarrisat 64'minutes
- 14Longridge
- 10Sibbald
- 42Robson
- 21BlairSubstituted forWelshat 64'minutes
- 22Jakubiak
- 43Nelson
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 6McKee
- 7Taiwo
- 16Tumilty
- 17Harris
- 44Watson
- 45Welsh
Brechin
- 1SmithBooked at 9mins
- 2McLeanBooked at 44mins
- 20CrightonBooked at 41mins
- 29SmithBooked at 20mins
- 11Watt
- 21SinclairSubstituted forLynasat 45'minutes
- 8Graham
- 7Tapping
- 3Dyer
- 10LayneSubstituted forDaleat 45'minutes
- 18OrsiSubstituted forMorrisonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fusco
- 6Dale
- 14Lynas
- 16Morrison
- 19O'Neil
- 26Costello
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 4,422
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 3, Brechin City 0.
Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Callum Tapping.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Robson (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Callumn Morrison replaces Kalvin Orsi.
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by James Dale.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Finn Graham.
Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Sean Welsh (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).
Willie Dyer (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Joe McKee replaces Peter Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Harris replaces Jordan McGhee.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Sean Welsh replaces Ryan Blair.
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Ryan Blair (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 3, Brechin City 0. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan McGhee.
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Delay in match Graeme Smith (Brechin City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Thomas Robson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Foul by Lewis Kidd (Falkirk).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Blair (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.