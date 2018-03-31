Dumbarton 0-3 Livingston

From the section

Livingston scored three first-half goals to beat Dumbarton and consolidate second place in the Scottish Championship.

Lee Miller rifled home from close range and Ryan Hardie extended the visitors' advantage.

Raffaele De Vita added a third to put Livi out of sight.

Josh Mullin hit the post as the visitors threatened in the second half and the Sons had Aidan Wilson sent off for two bookings.

Livingston move closer to leaders St Mirren, who now have a 12-point advantage, and are seven points in front of Dundee United.