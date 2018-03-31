Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Livingston 3.
Dumbarton 0-3 Livingston
Livingston scored three first-half goals to beat Dumbarton and consolidate second place in the Scottish Championship.
Lee Miller rifled home from close range and Ryan Hardie extended the visitors' advantage.
Raffaele De Vita added a third to put Livi out of sight.
Josh Mullin hit the post as the visitors threatened in the second half and the Sons had Aidan Wilson sent off for two bookings.
Livingston move closer to leaders St Mirren, who now have a 12-point advantage, and are seven points in front of Dundee United.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 30WilsonBooked at 80mins
- 55BarrBooked at 71mins
- 15HillBooked at 73mins
- 22Dick
- 20FroxyliasSubstituted forStewartat 45'minutes
- 6CarswellBooked at 63mins
- 14Hutton
- 25Stirling
- 10WalshSubstituted forGallagherat 82'minutes
- 7GallagherSubstituted forNisbetat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McLaughlin
- 5Gallagher
- 8Wilson
- 9Stewart
- 19Ewings
- 24Nisbet
- 31Burt
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 5Buchanan
- 31GallagherBooked at 74mins
- 3Longridge
- 2McMillan
- 23De VitaSubstituted forThompsonat 61'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 11CaddenSubstituted forMullinat 56'minutes
- 9HardieSubstituted forBoydat 72'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 18Miller
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 10Boyd
- 14Jacobs
- 17Robinson
- 20Maley
- 24Thompson
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 670
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Livingston 3.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Gallacher.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Kevin Nisbet.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Gallacher.
Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Steven Boyd (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Grant Gallagher replaces Tom Walsh.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Aidan Wilson (Dumbarton) for a bad foul.
Jordan Thompson (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan Wilson (Dumbarton).
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Livingston).
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Livingston).
Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aidan Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).
Booking
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
(Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Steven Boyd replaces Ryan Hardie.
Booking
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Kevin Nisbet replaces Calum Gallagher.
Josh Mullin (Livingston) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.