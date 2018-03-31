Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0Livingston3

Dumbarton 0-3 Livingston

Livingston scored three first-half goals to beat Dumbarton and consolidate second place in the Scottish Championship.

Lee Miller rifled home from close range and Ryan Hardie extended the visitors' advantage.

Raffaele De Vita added a third to put Livi out of sight.

Josh Mullin hit the post as the visitors threatened in the second half and the Sons had Aidan Wilson sent off for two bookings.

Livingston move closer to leaders St Mirren, who now have a 12-point advantage, and are seven points in front of Dundee United.

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 30WilsonBooked at 80mins
  • 55BarrBooked at 71mins
  • 15HillBooked at 73mins
  • 22Dick
  • 20FroxyliasSubstituted forStewartat 45'minutes
  • 6CarswellBooked at 63mins
  • 14Hutton
  • 25Stirling
  • 10WalshSubstituted forGallagherat 82'minutes
  • 7GallagherSubstituted forNisbetat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McLaughlin
  • 5Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 9Stewart
  • 19Ewings
  • 24Nisbet
  • 31Burt

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 5Buchanan
  • 31GallagherBooked at 74mins
  • 3Longridge
  • 2McMillan
  • 23De VitaSubstituted forThompsonat 61'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 11CaddenSubstituted forMullinat 56'minutes
  • 9HardieSubstituted forBoydat 72'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 18Miller

Substitutes

  • 7Mullin
  • 10Boyd
  • 14Jacobs
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley
  • 24Thompson
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
670

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Livingston 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Livingston 3.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Josh Mullin.

Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).

Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Gallacher.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Kevin Nisbet.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Gallacher.

Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Steven Boyd (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Grant Gallagher replaces Tom Walsh.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).

Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).

Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Aidan Wilson (Dumbarton) for a bad foul.

Jordan Thompson (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aidan Wilson (Dumbarton).

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Livingston).

Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Livingston).

Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aidan Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).

Booking

Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

(Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Josh Mullin.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Steven Boyd replaces Ryan Hardie.

Booking

Craig Barr (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Kevin Nisbet replaces Calum Gallagher.

Josh Mullin (Livingston) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren30214559312867
2Livingston301510550311955
3Morton311211841291247
4Dunfermline311210947321546
5Dundee Utd2913793936346
6Queen of Sth31119114848042
7Falkirk29910103440-637
8Inverness CT2898113434035
9Dumbarton2969141941-2227
10Brechin3004261968-494
View full Scottish Championship table

