Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Queen of the South 1.
Dunfermline 3-1 Queen of the South
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Nicky Clark scored his second hat-trick of the month as Dunfermline beat Queen of the South to move into the Championship's promotion play-off zone.
Clark got on the end of Fraser Aird's cross to head past visiting goalkeeper Jack Leighfield for the opener.
The forward doubled his tally before the break, firing in from the edge of the area.
Jordan Marshall pulled one back for the visitors in the second half before Clark nodded his third in added time.
The Pars overtake Greenock Morton into fourth place on goal difference and are two points behind Dundee United, who have played two games fewer.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7HigginbothamSubstituted forArmstrongat 68'minutes
- 31Beadling
- 28Craigen
- 17AirdSubstituted forWedderburnat 83'minutes
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 4Mvoto
- 8Wedderburn
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 16Ryan
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 24MercerSubstituted forRooneyat 86'minutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 14Jacobs
- 8RankinSubstituted forLyleat 66'minutes
- 10Thomas
- 12Thomson
- 16Todd
- 25DykesSubstituted forTodorovat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 9Lyle
- 15Todorov
- 17Murray
- 21Carmichael
- 23Beerman
- 34Lyle
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 4,762
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Queen of the South 1.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Queen of the South 1. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Williamson.
Hand ball by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Shaun Rooney replaces Scott Mercer.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nathaniel Wedderburn replaces Fraser Aird.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Daniel Armstrong (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Nikolay Todorov replaces Lyndon Dykes.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lewis Martin.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Queen of the South 1. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Daniel Armstrong replaces Kallum Higginbotham.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces John Rankin.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Tom Beadling.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 2, Queen of the South 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Queen of the South 0.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Queen of the South 0. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Queen of the South 0. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird.
Attempt blocked. John Rankin (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.