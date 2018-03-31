Match ends, Morton 1, Dundee United 1.
Greenock Morton 1-1 Dundee United
-
Frank Ross scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Morton a 1-1 draw with Dundee United.
Dundee United defender Bilel Mohsni opened the scoring, nodding home from Paul McMullan's corner.
Ton's Robert Thomson missed a fine chance but his side were not denied as Ross' shot from distance flew into the top corner.
United have now slipped out of the play-off spots on goal difference, although they have two games in hand.
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 12Tidser
- 3Murdoch
- 14HarkinsBooked at 87mins
- 15TiffoneySubstituted forRossat 69'minutes
- 18BairdSubstituted forThomsonat 69'minutes
- 7OliverSubstituted forMcHughat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Thomson
- 11McHugh
- 19Gasparotto
- 20Brennan
- 23Fraser
- 25Ross
- 26Iredale
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 91Mohsni
- 2Murdoch
- 4Durnan
- 29Ralston
- 16FloodSubstituted forQuinnat 74'minutes
- 12StantonBooked at 37minsSubstituted forGillespieat 90'minutes
- 11King
- 7McMullan
- 28SmithBooked at 83mins
- 8McDonaldSubstituted forFraserat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Quinn
- 10Fraser
- 14Edjenguele
- 15Slater
- 21Mehmet
- 24Gillespie
- 32Mason
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 2,319
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home11
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 1, Dundee United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Dundee United 1. Frank Ross (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Bilel Mohsni.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Grant Gillespie replaces Samuel Stanton.
Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Gary Harkins (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Paul Quinn (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Fraser replaces Scott McDonald.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).
Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Gary Oliver.
Booking
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gary Harkins.
Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Paul Quinn replaces Willo Flood.
Gary Harkins (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Frank Ross replaces Scott Tiffoney.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Robert Thomson replaces John Baird.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Bilel Mohsni.
Attempt blocked. John Baird (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Anthony Ralston (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.