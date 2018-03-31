Greenock Morton 1-1 Dundee United

Bilel Mohsni rose highest to head home for Dundee United's opener

Frank Ross scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Morton a 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Dundee United defender Bilel Mohsni opened the scoring, nodding home from Paul McMullan's corner.

Ton's Robert Thomson missed a fine chance but his side were not denied as Ross' shot from distance flew into the top corner.

United have now slipped out of the play-off spots on goal difference, although they have two games in hand.