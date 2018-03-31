Premier League
Man Utd2Swansea0

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea City

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku is the fifth youngest player to score 100 Premier League goals

Romelu Lukaku scored his 100th Premier League goal as Manchester United strengthened their grip on second place and dented Swansea's survival hopes.

Lukaku gave United an early lead when he collected Alexis Sanchez's pass to fire in with the aid of a deflection.

Sanchez's crisp strike soon doubled the advantage - only his second league goal for United - as the hosts dominated.

Swansea improved after the break, Tammy Abraham twice denied by David de Gea, but United were always in control.

Jose Mourinho's side re-opened a two-point gap over third-placed Liverpool, who won 2-1 at Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday.

Swansea stay three points clear of the relegation zone, but drop down a place to 15th.

'Dream come true' - Lukaku

Belgium striker Lukaku has divided opinion among Manchester United fans at times during his first season following the £75m move from Everton last summer, but again demonstrated his quality with a clinical strike that set them on the way to a comfortable win.

Lukaku took one touch to control Sanchez's pass, creating space inside the Swansea box to hammer in.

It was richly deserved lead for the home side, who started the game at a high tempo, and one which they never looked like relinquishing.

Lukaku has now scored 26 goals for the club this season, despite suffering some criticism after scoring just once in 12 games in October and November.

The 24-year-old, who has also played for Chelsea, West Brom and Everton, becomes the youngest foreign player to reach a century of Premier League goals.

"I'm really happy to achieve that milestone," he said.

"It is a dream come true. l'm really happy to achieve that in a league I've wanted to play in since I was six years old."

United strengthen grip on top four

United's hopes of catching runaway leaders Manchester City may have long gone, but there is still plenty to play for as they aim to finish runners-up behind their neighbours.

Second place would represent their highest league finish since winning the title in 2012-13 in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at the helm.

But, after a Champions League last-16 exit against Sevilla and accusations of playing "boring" football, Mourinho has faced criticism in his second season in charge.

His team threw off the shackles from the start of Swansea's visit, however, playing the attacking football craved by the Portuguese's critics as they created numerous scoring chances in the early stages.

Lukaku provided the focal point with his endeavour, complementing the energy offered by Sanchez and Jesse Lingard - who followed up a productive international week for England with another eye-catching display.

Swansea could have been buried by a first-half United performance that Mourinho described as "perfect", although they fought back after the break as the home side eased off.

Nevertheless, Mourinho was happy with side's overall display - and again defended their league record this season.

"Last season we won titles but finished sixth in the league," he said.

"We want to finish second this year and have 10 points more than last season, more goals scored, less goals conceded, but there is a club which is making it practically impossible to follow. In other leagues we would be fighting for the title.

"We are having a positive season and we still have the FA Cup to come. We are going to fight for our presence there."

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
United dominated the first half, holding 72% of the possession and having 11 shots at the Swansea goal (left graphic). In the second half, they managed just three efforts with only one on target (shown by the green arrow in the right graphic)

Carvalhal still confident of survival

Swansea have been revitalised since Carlos Carvalhal took over in December, winning five of their opening 10 Premier League matches under the former Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The Welsh club were bottom of the league, four points adrift of safety, before Carvalhal's appointment renewed hopes of avoiding the drop.

However, they never looked like boosting their points tally at Old Trafford - a ground where they had fared well in recent seasons with two wins and a draw in their past five visits.

Carvalhal's side were out-thought and out-run by United in the first half, failing to muster a single shot at goal as the home side controlled the game.

After bringing on striker Tammy Abraham and midfielder Tom Carroll at half-time, they improved considerably in the second half and offered more attacking threat as they searched for what had seemed an unlikely way back into the game.

England striker Abraham twice thought he had halved the deficit with sharp strikes, only to see United keeper De Gea - who had barely been involved up to that point - deny him.

"I have good expectations for the future as I think if we will play like that then we will stay in the Premier League," said Carvalhal.

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea
Swansea did not manage a single shot in the first half (left graphic), but improved after the break and had three attempts at the United goal (right graphic)

More travel trouble for Swansea - the stats

  • Romelu Lukaku is the 28th different player, first Belgian and fifth youngest to score 100 Premier League goals.
  • Manchester United have won all three meetings with Swansea in all competitions this season, scoring eight goals and conceding none.
  • The Red Devils have won each of their last five Premier League home games, netting exactly twice in each of the last four.
  • Swansea have won just one of their last 14 Premier League away games, drawing four and losing nine.
  • The Swans had as many shots on target in this game - two - as they had managed in their three previous Premier League away games.
  • Alexis Sanchez had a hand in more Premier League goals in the opening 20 minutes of this match (one goal and one assist) than he had in his previous six appearances (one goal).
  • Jose Mourinho is unbeaten in all 10 of his previous meetings with Swansea in all competitions, beating five different managers in that time.

What's next?

For United, it is the derby. Mourinho's side making the short trip to neighbours Manchester City on Saturday, 7 April (17:30 BST).

Meanwhile, Swansea face a game that could have a huge bearing on their survival hopes when they travel to bottom side West Brom earlier the same day (15:00).

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 25A Valencia
  • 12Smalling
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 18Young
  • 31Matic
  • 6Pogba
  • 8MataSubstituted forMcTominayat 90+1'minutes
  • 14LingardSubstituted forHerreraat 76'minutes
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forRashfordat 75'minutes
  • 9R Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 11Martial
  • 19Rashford
  • 21Herrera
  • 23Shaw
  • 39McTominay
  • 40Castro Pereira

Swansea

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 33Fernandez
  • 6Mawson
  • 26Naughton
  • 24King
  • 4Ki Sung-yuengSubstituted forCarrollat 45'minutes
  • 17ClucasSubstituted forRoutledgeat 56'minutes
  • 16Olsson
  • 12DyerSubstituted forAbrahamat 45'minutes
  • 19A Ayew

Substitutes

  • 10Abraham
  • 11Narsingh
  • 13Nordfeldt
  • 14Carroll
  • 15Routledge
  • 27Bartley
  • 52Roberts
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
75,038

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 2, Swansea City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Swansea City 0.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ashley Young.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Juan Mata.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Federico Fernández.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Fernández (Swansea City).

Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Ayew (Swansea City).

Offside, Manchester United. Paul Pogba tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by André Ayew (Swansea City).

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Ander Herrera replaces Jesse Lingard.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Alexis Sánchez.

Offside, Manchester United. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Nemanja Matic is caught offside.

Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City).

Offside, Swansea City. Martin Olsson tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Juan Mata (Manchester United).

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Carroll (Swansea City).

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.

Offside, Manchester United. David de Gea tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.

Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Olsson (Swansea City).

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Fernández (Swansea City).

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by David de Gea.

Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Olsson with a cross.

Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Carroll.

Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.

Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge replaces Sam Clucas because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a headed pass.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City31273188216784
2Man Utd31215560233768
3Liverpool32199475354066
4Tottenham30187559253461
5Chelsea30175852272556
6Arsenal301461055411448
7Burnley31121092927246
8Leicester311110104743443
9Everton32117143853-1540
10Bournemouth32910133951-1237
11Watford32107154157-1637
12Newcastle3198143140-935
13Brighton31810132842-1434
14West Ham3189143957-1833
15Swansea3187162544-1931
16Huddersfield3287172553-2831
17Crystal Palace3279163150-1930
18Southampton31513132947-1828
19Stoke3169162958-2927
20West Brom32311182551-2620
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugbytots

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired