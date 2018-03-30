Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

Matt Ritchie has scored in two of his last four Premier League matches, having previously failed to score this season.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez could give a belated debut to January signing Islam Slimani, who featured as a substitute for Algeria in midweek following a lengthy thigh injury.

Matt Ritchie is expected to feature having overcome a minor groin issue.

Huddersfield midfield duo Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing have been passed fit to play despite picking up minor injuries on international duty.

Michael Hefele and Danny Williams will both miss the remainder of the season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "For all David Wagner's confident words, his Huddersfield players need to show they haven't 'hit the wall' as they approach "the last yards of the marathon".

"Their last two games have been big opportunities missed, and defeat in this next match of huge significance really would test the togetherness Wagner has built his squad upon.

"Newcastle meanwhile look to have got it together to pace their run to the finish nicely. Rafa Benitez may not have had the funds he wanted in January, but the loan signings of Martin Dubravka and Kenedy have worked out superbly so far.

"They need another home win to keep up the momentum. Huddersfield need points (and goals) to stop the rot."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "If we win tomorrow, it will be a big step forward, but I still say 40 points is the figure.

"It may be less, but we have to play, we have to win and, after that, still we have to keep fighting because we still have a lot of games to play."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "We are in the most exciting period of the season and entering the last few yards.

"We have seven games to go and are in and around the area where it's exciting for us.

"Now we have to take the excitement onto the pitch, use all the freedom to perform like you can, and then try to get a great performance and a good result."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

After going more than three months without success at St James' Park in the league, Newcastle have won their past two home games, and this is another big game for their survival hopes.

Prediction: 2-0

Premier League predictions: Lawro v This Country star Charlie Cooper

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield have won two of their last three matches against Newcastle, including 2-1 in the Championship on their most recent trip to St. James' Park in August 2016.

Aaron Mooy gave Huddersfield a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture last August - they last completed a league double over Newcastle in 1953-54.

There have been 26 goals in the past six matches played between the sides - an average of 4.3 goals per game.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost only one of their last six Premier League matches (W2, D3). They are vying for a third straight home win.

The Magpies have kept clean sheets in each of their last three league victories.

August's reverse fixture against Huddersfield is their only defeat in 12 league matches this season against teams currently below them in the table.

Six of Newcastle's eight league wins this season have been by a single goal.

Matt Ritchie could become the first Newcastle player to score in three consecutive Premier League home matches since Yoan Gouffran scored in five in a row between November and December 2013.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have claimed just seven points from nine league games this calendar year. Only bottom side West Brom, with four points, have fared worse.

The Terries have lost four of their five away league fixtures in 2018, with the only exception being a 2-1 victory at West Brom on 24 February. The Terriers failed to score in all four of those defeats.

They have failed to score in a Premier League-high 17 games - only Spanish side Malaga (20) have failed to score more often in Europe's elite five divisions.

David Wagner's side have scored just seven goals in 11 league fixtures, failing to find the net in eight of those matches.

Huddersfield have lost 15 of their 16 league matches when they have conceded the opening goal.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 56% Probability of away win: 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.