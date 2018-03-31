Premier League
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

By Emma Sanders

BBC Sport

Mohamed Salah
Salah has now scored 29 goals in the Premier League this season

Mohamed Salah's late goal snatched a victory for Liverpool at Crystal Palace and left their hosts two points above the relegation zone.

The Egyptian took a touch before firing past keeper Wayne Hennessey after Andy Robertson had crossed in from the left.

Luka Milivojevic had converted from the spot early in the first half to give Palace the lead after Liverpool keeper Loris Karius took out Wilfried Zaha.

And Sadio Mane turned in James Milner's cross shortly after the break to level.

Liverpool had plenty of chances to score in the first half at Selhurst Park as Salah's curling effort tested Hennessey and Mane came close with two headed efforts.

Karius' early error looked costly as Palace clung on until half-time but Liverpool responded within four minutes of the restart when Milner and Robertson combined down the left to set up Mane.

Christian Benteke then missed two clear goalscoring chances in as many minutes before Patrick van Aanholt's fizzing free-kick was palmed away by Karius.

There were appeals for Mane to be shown a second yellow card after he picked up the ball on the edge of the area but referee Neil Swarbrick settled for a free-kick.

The Reds then completed the comeback when Salah scored his 29th Premier League goal of the season - equalling the league record of scoring in 21 matches in a 38-game season.

Salah saves Liverpool's blushes

Liverpool headed to Selhurst Park knowing they have an important week ahead.

The Reds host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday before making the short trip to Merseyside rivals Everton in next Saturday's Premier League derby.

But Jurgen Klopp named a strong starting line-up in his 100th Premier League game in charge despite expectations he would rest several key players.

But Liverpool's first-half performance did not match the boldness of Klopp's selection as they lacked intensity and imagination against a stubborn Palace defence.

Mane's equaliser early in the second half was a good response but Benteke missed two great chances moments later to regain Palace's lead.

Liverpool had further chances and so did Palace but it was Salah who once again came to the rescue - saving the visitors' blushes.

Victory takes Liverpool up to second place in the Premier League table - at least for a few hours as Manchester United host Swansea at 15:00 BST.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

  • 13Hennessey
  • 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 88'minutes
  • 34Kelly
  • 12Sakho
  • 3van Aanholt
  • 7CabayeSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 73'minutes
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 18McArthurBooked at 45mins
  • 10Townsend
  • 17BentekeBooked at 38mins
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 8Loftus-Cheek
  • 14Lee Chung-yong
  • 16Cavalieri
  • 23Souaré
  • 24Fosu-Mensah
  • 27Delaney
  • 44Riedewald

Liverpool

  • 1KariusBooked at 12mins
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 5WijnaldumSubstituted forLallanaat 65'minutesSubstituted forLovrenat 70'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 7Milner
  • 11Salah
  • 9Firmino
  • 19ManéBooked at 24minsSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Clyne
  • 6Lovren
  • 18Moreno
  • 20Lallana
  • 21Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 22Mignolet
  • 28Ings
Referee:
Neil Swarbrick
Attendance:
25,807

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.

Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Timothy Fosu-Mensah replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.

Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Yohan Cabaye.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Dejan Lovren replaces Adam Lallana because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Adam Lallana (Liverpool) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Adam Lallana replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Sadio Mané.

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace).

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Loris Karius.

Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Hand ball by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.

Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James McArthur.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a headed pass.

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0.

Booking

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).

Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30263185206581
2Liverpool32199475354066
3Man Utd31206558233566
4Tottenham30187559253461
5Chelsea30175852272556
6Arsenal301461055411448
7Burnley31111192726144
8Leicester311011104543241
9Everton31117133750-1340
10Bournemouth32910133749-1237
11Watford32107153955-1637
12Brighton31811122840-1235
13Newcastle3189143040-1033
14Swansea3188152542-1732
15Huddersfield3288162552-2732
16West Ham31710143657-2131
17Crystal Palace3279163150-1930
18Southampton31514122944-1529
19Stoke3169162958-2927
20West Brom32312172449-2521
View full Premier League table

