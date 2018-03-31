Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah's late goal snatched a victory for Liverpool at Crystal Palace and left their hosts two points above the relegation zone.
The Egyptian took a touch before firing past keeper Wayne Hennessey after Andy Robertson had crossed in from the left.
Luka Milivojevic had converted from the spot early in the first half to give Palace the lead after Liverpool keeper Loris Karius took out Wilfried Zaha.
And Sadio Mane turned in James Milner's cross shortly after the break to level.
Liverpool had plenty of chances to score in the first half at Selhurst Park as Salah's curling effort tested Hennessey and Mane came close with two headed efforts.
Karius' early error looked costly as Palace clung on until half-time but Liverpool responded within four minutes of the restart when Milner and Robertson combined down the left to set up Mane.
Christian Benteke then missed two clear goalscoring chances in as many minutes before Patrick van Aanholt's fizzing free-kick was palmed away by Karius.
There were appeals for Mane to be shown a second yellow card after he picked up the ball on the edge of the area but referee Neil Swarbrick settled for a free-kick.
The Reds then completed the comeback when Salah scored his 29th Premier League goal of the season - equalling the league record of scoring in 21 matches in a 38-game season.
Salah saves Liverpool's blushes
Liverpool headed to Selhurst Park knowing they have an important week ahead.
The Reds host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday before making the short trip to Merseyside rivals Everton in next Saturday's Premier League derby.
But Jurgen Klopp named a strong starting line-up in his 100th Premier League game in charge despite expectations he would rest several key players.
But Liverpool's first-half performance did not match the boldness of Klopp's selection as they lacked intensity and imagination against a stubborn Palace defence.
Mane's equaliser early in the second half was a good response but Benteke missed two great chances moments later to regain Palace's lead.
Liverpool had further chances and so did Palace but it was Salah who once again came to the rescue - saving the visitors' blushes.
Victory takes Liverpool up to second place in the Premier League table - at least for a few hours as Manchester United host Swansea at 15:00 BST.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 88'minutes
- 34Kelly
- 12Sakho
- 3van Aanholt
- 7CabayeSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 73'minutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 18McArthurBooked at 45mins
- 10Townsend
- 17BentekeBooked at 38mins
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 8Loftus-Cheek
- 14Lee Chung-yong
- 16Cavalieri
- 23Souaré
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 27Delaney
- 44Riedewald
Liverpool
- 1KariusBooked at 12mins
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 5WijnaldumSubstituted forLallanaat 65'minutesSubstituted forLovrenat 70'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 7Milner
- 11Salah
- 9Firmino
- 19ManéBooked at 24minsSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Clyne
- 6Lovren
- 18Moreno
- 20Lallana
- 21Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 22Mignolet
- 28Ings
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 25,807
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.
Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Timothy Fosu-Mensah replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Yohan Cabaye.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Dejan Lovren replaces Adam Lallana because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Lallana (Liverpool) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Adam Lallana replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Sadio Mané.
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace).
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Loris Karius.
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Hand ball by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James McArthur.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 0.
Booking
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.