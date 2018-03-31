West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Burnley

Ashley Barnes scored his fourth goal in four games to give Burnley the lead

West Brom manager Alan Pardew says some of his players "can't deal" with their relegation battle after Burnley condemned them to a Premier League record eighth successive defeat.

Ashley Barnes' spectacular volley and Chris Wood's second-half goal kept Burnley's European hopes alive, while a late Salomon Rondon strike could not prevent the hosts losing again.

The Baggies remain 10 points adrift at the bottom of the table and Pardew demanded more confidence from his players.

"You learn that certain players can deal with the situation, others not," he said. "We have another tough match next week, we have to be confident enough to stand up to the opposition and ask them questions.

"It was a difficult afternoon against a good side. Second half was a lot better, I tried to change the shape and it worked better.

"We were unlucky - after having a chance at 2-1 - not to get something out of the game in the end.

"We were so tentative in trying to close the ball down; that was not the team I see in training.

"We didn't cope with the pressure well, but we got better in the second half. We need to get a result somehow, and did everything today."

Burnley striker Wood could have scored twice after Barnes' first-half opener and Sean Dyche's men were denied a strong penalty claim when Ahmed Hegazi tugged on James Tarkowski's shirt in the area.

But New Zealand international Wood, who started his career in England at The Hawthorns, scored from close range after the break to settle their nerves.

Rondon struck late on to give the Baggies brief hope but the Clarets held firm to push West Brom ever closer to the drop.

The Hawthorns was already emptying in added time, although Albion kept pressing for an equaliser in the extra five minutes.

Burnley are now only two points behind seventh-placed Arsenal, who face strugglers Stoke at the Emirates on Sunday lunchtime.

Burnley's season of firsts

Chris Wood scored his fourth goal in three games for Burnley in the second half

It was a first win at The Hawthorns since 1969 in a season of memorable firsts for Sean Dyche's impressive Burnley side.

Previously, the Clarets had been winless in all five of their Premier League matches against West Brom, and hadn't beaten the Baggies on their own turf since before 46-year-old Dyche was born.

But they arrived looking to reduce the gap on Arsenal and build on their dramatic win over West Ham, after already amassing their record points total in the top flight.

This latest triumph - which was nervier than it should have been because Wood failed to convert either of his two good first-half chances - keeps them on track for another impressive first: Europa League football.

Burnley fans are starting to believe in the possibility of matches against Continental sides, knowing the seventh-placed team in the Premier League could enter the Europa League this season, providing the FA Cup is won by a team in the top six. And, as it stands, three of the four semi-finalists currently occupy top-six spots.

Burnley, though, are likely to be pushed hard by Leicester, who are only three points behind the Clarets with seven games remaining. The two teams meet in a potentially-decisive fixture at Turf Moor on 14 April.

With strikers bang in form - both Barnes and Wood are on scoring runs - and goalkeeper Nick Pope making key saves like the one that denied Rondon's header before half-time, Burnley are showing few signs of slowing.

And in this campaign of new heights, few would bet against European qualification.

Baggies offer a glimpse of their battling qualities

There were signs that West Brom are still fighting for under pressure boss Alan Pardew

Captain Jonny Evans said some West Brom players cried in the dressing room after their previous Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.

They tasted defeat again on Saturday, but could at least take heart from a spirited performance in which they never gave up, even after being booed off as they trailed at half-time.

The table does not look any prettier, though, and some fans voted with their feet. The attendance of 23,455 was below this season's Hawthorn's average of 24,728.

Against Burnley, West Brom were behind the visitors in a number of key areas - coming out second best in the possession, shots and passes count.

At times - like when Evans gifted the ball to Burnley's Georges-Kevin Nkoudou in the first half and the Burnley winger might have capitalised - their vulnerability is palpable.

And it seems that, on occasion, West Brom's players are scared to take risks on the ball, lack creativity - second-half sub Matt Phillips made the most key passes (two) - and every error seemingly leads to groans from the home supporters.

But they must keep fighting to ensure their likely relegation does not make the season's finale more toxic than it has to be.

Rondon's late goal, and the way they stayed positive after such a poor first half, did at least offer an example that their fighting spirit remains.

And it is that which they will need to tap into as supporters begin to resign themselves to a first season in the Championship since 2009-10.

Chris Wood's influence telling - the stats

Burnley have won six away games this season, one more than in their three previous Premier League campaigns combined (5).

Chris Wood has found the back of the net in each of his last three Premier League games, scoring four in the process.

Wood has had a hand in more Premier League goals this season than any other Burnley player (8 goals, 1 assist).

West Brom have lost eight consecutive Premier League games, their longest losing run in the competition. It's their longest losing run in the top flight since a nine-game streak ending in September 1985.

Alan Pardew has collected just 12 points from a possible 84 in his last 28 Premier League games as manager of both Crystal Palace and West Brom (W2, D6, L20).

Ashley Barnes is the second Burnley player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances after Sam Vokes did so between May and August 2017.

Aaron Lennon has assisted a team-mate in back-to-back Premier League games having registered just one assist in his previous 72 in the competition.

Salomon Rondon has scored three and assisted one more in four Premier League matches against Burnley.

'We're a work in progress' - what they said

Burnley manager Dyche warned that the club should not get carried away by the prospect of Europa League qualification.

"You have to be careful what you wish for, we're a work in progress," he said. "To be the real deal, you've got to keep working, but I am proud of my players' achievements.

"We scored a really good opening goal. We had more possession than you would expect for an away side, we were effective with it, and opened it up with a fine goal. It is a strange place to come being how tough a time they're having, but I thought we handled that well."

Man of the match - Ashley Westwood (Burnley)

Ashley Westwood, ably supported by Jack Cork, was strong in the middle for the Clarets and played the most passes into West Brom's half

West Brom host Swansea City at The Hawthorns on Saturday 7 April (15:00 BST), while Burnley travel to Watford at the same time.