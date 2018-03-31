Watford 2-2 Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe scored his first Premier League goal since December

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe praised veteran striker Jermain Defoe for his "huge" 92nd-minute equaliser that denied Watford victory at Vicarage Road.

The 35-year-old substitute pounced on a long free-kick to smash home from close range, as the Cherries came back for the second time in the game.

Defoe, who rejoined the Dorset side in the summer on a free transfer, had scored three goals this season until an ankle injury in December kept him sidelined until late February.

The England striker has now scored 15 goals in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League, more than any other player.

"I am delighted with Jermain's finish, it could be a huge one at the end of the season," Howe told BBC Sport.

"He is an incredible player and person. Coming back from injury he has looked sharp. I expected him to come on and make a difference and it was a fantastic finish."

Kiko Femenia had given Watford the lead on 13 minutes, volleying in Jose Holebas's cross from just inside the box.

Holebas then gifted the Cherries a penalty just before half-time as he pushed the ball away with his hand to stop Jordon Ibe getting to a rebound, after Orestis Karnezis had saved Junior Stanislas' shot.

Joshua King sent Karnezis the wrong way to roll his penalty in.

But the Hornets restored their lead four minutes after the break, Roberto Pereyra's low shot trickling past Asmir Begovic.

Bournemouth, who hit the bar through Nathan Ake's header in the fourth minute, failed to create many chances in the second half, with Defoe going closest with a header in the 77th minute, seven minutes after coming on.

Watford looked set for three points that would have gone a long way to ensuring their Premier League safety, until Defoe's goal.

Both teams move to 37 points, nine points clear of the the relegation zone, with Bournemouth staying in 10th and Watford a place behind.

'Watford lost two points'

On average, the number of points to guarantee staying up in the previous 22 seasons is 36.6, so Watford can at least take consolation in having passed that mark.

Following successive league defeats by Arsenal and Liverpool, conceding eight goals, this was an improvement.

Defoe's equaliser prevented Watford from recording four straight home wins in the top flight for the first time since December 1986 under Graham Taylor.

But they are still unbeaten at Vicarage Road since a 2-1 defeat by Swansea on 30 December.

The defence will be of concern to Javi Gracia. King's penalty means the Hornets have conceded 27 goals in the first half of Premier League games this season - more than any other side.

"I can be disappointed because have lost two points in extra time," said Gracia. "But I am very proud of my players and squad, I can be happy with them.

"We were twice up in the scoresheet but it wasn't enough - we must take more advantage of the chances we had."

Cherries are the comeback kings

Media playback is not supported on this device Howe praises 'incredible' Defoe after Cherries equaliser

Bournemouth have now gained 17 points from losing positions this season - more than any other side.

"It's a great thing to have in your armoury, to know you can keep coming back, but obviously we don't want to keep falling behind," Howe told Sky Sports.

Defoe said: "We've got that mentality where we keep going to final whistle - we've scored a lot of late goals this season."

They do have an injury worry for their next game, after Junior Stanislas limped off at the end of the first-half.

Man of the match - Will Hughes

Will Hughes (centre) justified his return to the starting line-up, with the midfielder producing an energetic all-round performance and assisting Pereyra's second goal. Watford suffered from his substitution on 75 minutes.

Watford share the goals around - the stats

Defoe has now scored 15 Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later - at least four more than any other player in the competition's history.

Femenia was the 16th player to score for Watford in the Premier League this season - only Arsenal have had more (17, excluding own goals).

King has now scored three goals in his past seven league games - he had only managed to find the net twice in his first 20 this season.

Watford have conceded more goals from penalties (six) than any other side in the Premier League this season.

Will Hughes has had a hand in five goals (two goals, three assists) in nine Premier League games for Watford this season - as many as he managed in 38 Championship games for Derby County last season.

What's next?

Watford host seventh-placed Burnley on Saturday (15:00 BST), while Bournemouth host 17th-placed Crystal Palace (15:00 BST).