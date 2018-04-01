Match ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Liverpool Ladies 4.
Yeovil Town Ladies 0-4 Liverpool Ladies
Women's Football
Liverpool Ladies piled on the misery for Women's Super League One strugglers Yeovil Town Ladies as they thrashed the league's bottom side.
Laura Coombs sent the visitors in front inside the first minute when she fired home after Yeovil failed to deal with Alex Greenwood's cross into the box.
Gemma Bonner doubled their lead from Coombs' corner, while Ashley Hodson's strike made it 3-0 at the break.
Bethany England added a fourth when she poked in off the post from close range.
Yeovil Town Ladies are yet to score in 11 league games this season and have conceded 38 goals - more than any other side in WSL 1.
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 14Miles
- 16Jackson
- 2Evans
- 3Burridge
- 19BuxtonSubstituted forSawyerat 45'minutes
- 27Evans
- 5CousinsSubstituted forGauvainat 89'minutes
- 28AldridgeSubstituted forHignettat 84'minutes
- 9Heatherson
- 18Pusey
Substitutes
- 7Sawyer
- 13Howard
- 15Hignett
- 22Gauvain
- 24Lambe
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 3Harris
- 5BonnerSubstituted forMurrayat 57'minutes
- 6Ingle
- 22Greenwood
- 8Coombs
- 7Longhurst
- 10Weir
- 36Hodson
- 11England
- 17CharlesSubstituted forBabajideat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Clarke
- 18Johnson
- 20Babajide
- 23Flaherty
- 44Murray
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
- Attendance:
- 312
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away18
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Liverpool Ladies 4.
Attempt saved. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Martha Harris (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Hodson.
Attempt saved. Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth England.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Offside, Liverpool Ladies. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Beth England is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Thierry-Jo Gauvain replaces Nicola Cousins.
Attempt saved. Martha Harris (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Beth England.
Attempt saved. Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Rachel Hignett replaces Kelly Aldridge because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kelly Aldridge (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Satara Murray (Liverpool Ladies) because of an injury.
Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Kate Longhurst (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Offside, Liverpool Ladies. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Beth England is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paige Sawyer (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rinsola Babajide with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies).
Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Liverpool Ladies 4. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Offside, Liverpool Ladies. Laura Coombs tries a through ball, but Ashley Hodson is caught offside.
Foul by Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Ladies).
Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.