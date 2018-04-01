Yeovil Town Ladies 0-4 Liverpool Ladies

From the section

Bethany England has scored 11 league goals this season

Liverpool Ladies piled on the misery for Women's Super League One strugglers Yeovil Town Ladies as they thrashed the league's bottom side.

Laura Coombs sent the visitors in front inside the first minute when she fired home after Yeovil failed to deal with Alex Greenwood's cross into the box.

Gemma Bonner doubled their lead from Coombs' corner, while Ashley Hodson's strike made it 3-0 at the break.

Bethany England added a fourth when she poked in off the post from close range.

Yeovil Town Ladies are yet to score in 11 league games this season and have conceded 38 goals - more than any other side in WSL 1.