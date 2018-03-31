Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton Academical

Kilmarnock registered a fourth successive Scottish Premiership victory by comfortably beating Hamilton.

Lee Erwin's stylish turn and shot put Killie in front early on.

Stephen O'Donnell was credited with the hosts' second goal after his ball into the box found its way into the net via team-mate Gary Dicker.

Goalkeeper Gary Woods denied Kris Boyd a third for Kilmarnock and Jamie MacDonald saved well from Hamilton's Georgios Sarris and Xavier Tomas.

Killie remain six points behind fourth-placed Hibernian while Hamilton, in ninth, are five points above the relegation zone.

Right from the start Kilmarnock pressed high up the pitch and they took the lead after only five minutes when O'Donnell picked out Erwin in the box and the striker superbly turned his man before stabbing his sixth goal of the season beyond Woods.

Rory McKenzie almost made it two with a terrific volley from the edge of the box that just went over the bar with Woods struggling.

Killie were playing with real confidence in a fluid 4-3-3 formation which allowed Eamonn Brophy, Boyd and Erwin to play right up against the Hamilton back three of Shaun Want, Tomas and Sarris and the visitors were struggling to make any impact on the game.

But they did have an opportunity on the half-hour mark with Scott McMann crossing from the left and Darian MacKinnon failing to get enough on his header to trouble MacDonald in the Killie goal.

MacDonald then nearly gave his manager a scare with a drag back when Dougie Imrie chased down a passback, but such is the confidence in the home squad on the back of their recent run, the keeper completed the move in style and cleared with ease.

Stuart Findlay produced a tremendous challenge on Antonio Rojano before the interval as Accies again pushed forward down the left, but it was Kilmarnock who doubled their lead right on the whistle when O'Donnell's ball into the box from a central position was touched past Woods by Dicker with both the home players claiming the goal.

Woods was beaten a second time as O'Donnell's speculative forward ball reached the net

If Woods had been suspect at the second goal, he redeemed himself five minutes after the break with a tremendous one-handed save from Boyd as the Killie striker twisted and got a shot away from eight yards.

O'Donnell and McKenzie then played a fine one-two in the box that eventually led to Alan Power drilling a 20-yard shot just over the bar as Kilmarnock pushed for a third.

Accies were certainly better in the second period and they came close to pulling a goal back on 70 minutes when Sarris got on the end of a corner and his header from 10 yards was saved by MacDonald on the line.

Sarris then got in the way of a powerful McKenzie drive at the other end.

Tomas tested MacDonald and then substitute Mickel Miller missed a last-minute sitter from eight yards to end a disappointing day for the visitors.

Post-match reaction

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "It was nice to keep winning and it is a really good habit the boys have got. Wasn't a classic, wasn't a great game at times but when the game required a little bit of quality we showed that quality.

"Lee Erwin did really well with his goal, great touch from the big man and he keeps chapping the door and asking to get in the team and you can see why. He has probably not got the number of starts he deserves because of the form of Kris Boyd but he is always there when we need him.

"O'Donnell and Dicker are having a friendly argument about the second goal, but I have seen it on video and it looks like Stephen but it doesn't matter who got it, the most important thing is that it is another win.

"We need Hibs to slip up to allow us to grab fourth as they have a nice comfortable cushion and they are a good team, so I would be very surprised if they did slip up, but we need to make sure we are in a position to capitalise on that if it happens.

"We have a strong squad of players here and everybody since I came to the club has stepped up, so it continues to be a good time to be involved at Kilmarnock."

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "I don't think we carried any luck today. There's two or three things that bobble about that they manage to keep out and they don't go in for us.

"We've a great chance right at the end as well and we blast it over the bar, so I think we had our chances and I think we competed well.

"I don't think there was anything between the teams. But sometimes when you're on the type of run that Kilmarnock are on, you just find a way to win games and that's what happened today.

"It's belief. They believed they were going to win the game and it didn't look like we believed we were going to win it. For me, that's the only difference between the teams. I don't think they played any better than we played. I don't think they created any more chances than we created."