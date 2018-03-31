Motherwell 2-2 Rangers

Scottish Premiership
Motherwell2Rangers2

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Scotland

Jamie Murphy
Jamie Murphy's strike ensured a share of the spoils at his old stomping ground

Rangers recovered from a two-goal half-time deficit to secure a draw with Motherwell at Fir Park.

Curtis Main converted a penalty after Russell Martin's challenge on Chris Cadden and the opening goalscorer set up Allan Campbell for Well's second.

James Tavernier won and converted a spot-kick for Rangers after Elliott Frear had been penalised.

Jamie Murphy scored against his former club to level matters and neither side could find a winner.

Aberdeen could draw level on points with Rangers and with a game in hand by beating St Johnstone later on Saturday while a Hearts win over Dundee on Sunday would end Motherwell's hopes of finishing in the Scottish Premiership's top six.

Graeme Murty and Stephen Robinson
A point did little for either manager's league ambitions but they also have Scottish Cup semi-finals to prepare for

Motherwell went into the match still looking up the table and Stephen Robinson's side knew victory would give them a fighting chance and some much needed momentum with the midweek visit of Aberdeen looming.

Rangers, still doing battle with the Dons for second spot, were desperate to make sure they did not suffer their third defeat in a row - not since 2015 have they suffered a trio of straight losses.

Robinson said before kick-off he wanted to make it a battle and, in the dull, cold Lanarkshire drizzle, that's exactly what he got.

Those in claret and amber fought for every loose ball and their early frantic pressure led them into the Rangers box where Martin rashly brought down Cadden, referee Nick Walsh pointing to the spot without hesitation and Main slamming it past Wes Foderingham with real conviction.

If the stunned travelling Rangers fans were expecting a response from their side, they were to be sorely disappointed as a well drilled Motherwell side continued to dominate and once again it was rewarded.

Main showed his strength and simply bullied Tavernier off the ball deep inside Rangers territory and when he slipped the ball to Campbell inside the box, the teenager slipped it perfectly past Foderingham to make it two.

Allan Campbell scores
Campbell's second goal of the season put Well firmly in command

Before the break Cadden hit the bar and Campbell came close again but his close-range effort was blocked.

Rangers' only hint of hope in a half where they were fairly dismal was a decent Murphy low drive that Carson dived and saved very well.

If what happened at the start of the second half was due to Graeme Murty's half-time team talk, other coaches will be looking desperately for his notes.

After intense Rangers pressure, Tavernier was brought down inside the box and stepped up and fired high into the net. It looked soft but the Englishman cared little about that as he rushed back up the pitch with the ball under his arm.

As Motherwell struggled to deal with the blue onslaught the visitors struck again just five minutes later and it was a former Fir Park favourite who drew them level.

Murphy picked the ball up on the left, worked his way inside and fired low through a ruck of defenders and past an outstretched Trevor Carson, who may have been unsighted. A stunning turnaround that few would have predicted on the evidence of the opening 45 minutes.

Both sides fancied their chances of all three points as Motherwell fought their way back in terms of possession. Main continued to be a nuisance and Rangers' Josh Windass looked lively before he hobbled off injured.

A share of the spoils was probably about fair in what was a breathless madcap game of football.

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 21Kipre
  • 19Aldred
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 7Cadden
  • 8McHugh
  • 22Campbell
  • 11FrearSubstituted forHendrieat 57'minutes
  • 9Main
  • 12BowmanSubstituted forPetraviciusat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hendrie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 13Griffiths
  • 20Petravicius
  • 24Newell
  • 26MacLean

Rangers

  • 1Foderingham
  • 2Tavernier
  • 33Martin
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 3John
  • 21Candeias
  • 48Docherty
  • 10DorransBooked at 58mins
  • 28Murphy
  • 11WindassSubstituted forCummingsat 82'minutes
  • 20MorelosBooked at 10mins

Substitutes

  • 9Miller
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Hodson
  • 25Alnwick
  • 26Cummings
  • 27Goss
  • 40McCrorie
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
8,915

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Motherwell 2, Rangers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Rangers 2.

Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Aldred (Motherwell).

Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Hendrie (Motherwell).

Attempt saved. Jason Cummings (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Jason Cummings (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

Attempt missed. Daniel Candeias (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Deimantas Petravicius replaces Ryan Bowman.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Jason Cummings replaces Josh Windass because of an injury.

Delay in match Josh Windass (Rangers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Declan John (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Daniel Candeias (Rangers).

Stephen Hendrie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

Attempt missed. Richard Tait (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Bruno Alves (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Josh Windass (Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Ryan Bowman (Motherwell).

Bruno Alves (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cedric Kipre (Motherwell).

Foul by Josh Windass (Rangers).

Carl McHugh (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Allan Campbell.

Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Daniel Candeias (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Declan John.

James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Bowman (Motherwell).

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Richard Tait.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30208259203968
2Rangers32185963382559
3Aberdeen30175844331156
4Hibernian301410643331052
5Kilmarnock30121084038246
6Hearts31101293229342
7Motherwell31107143641-537
8St Johnstone31107143143-1237
9Hamilton2986154051-1130
10Dundee3084183048-1828
11Partick Thistle3067172650-2425
12Ross County3057183353-2022
View full Scottish Premiership table

