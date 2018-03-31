Motherwell 2-2 Rangers

Jamie Murphy's strike ensured a share of the spoils at his old stomping ground

Rangers recovered from a two-goal half-time deficit to secure a draw with Motherwell at Fir Park.

Curtis Main converted a penalty after Russell Martin's challenge on Chris Cadden and the opening goalscorer set up Allan Campbell for Well's second.

James Tavernier won and converted a spot-kick for Rangers after Elliott Frear had been penalised.

Jamie Murphy scored against his former club to level matters and neither side could find a winner.

Aberdeen could draw level on points with Rangers and with a game in hand by beating St Johnstone later on Saturday while a Hearts win over Dundee on Sunday would end Motherwell's hopes of finishing in the Scottish Premiership's top six.

A point did little for either manager's league ambitions but they also have Scottish Cup semi-finals to prepare for

Motherwell went into the match still looking up the table and Stephen Robinson's side knew victory would give them a fighting chance and some much needed momentum with the midweek visit of Aberdeen looming.

Rangers, still doing battle with the Dons for second spot, were desperate to make sure they did not suffer their third defeat in a row - not since 2015 have they suffered a trio of straight losses.

Robinson said before kick-off he wanted to make it a battle and, in the dull, cold Lanarkshire drizzle, that's exactly what he got.

Those in claret and amber fought for every loose ball and their early frantic pressure led them into the Rangers box where Martin rashly brought down Cadden, referee Nick Walsh pointing to the spot without hesitation and Main slamming it past Wes Foderingham with real conviction.

If the stunned travelling Rangers fans were expecting a response from their side, they were to be sorely disappointed as a well drilled Motherwell side continued to dominate and once again it was rewarded.

Main showed his strength and simply bullied Tavernier off the ball deep inside Rangers territory and when he slipped the ball to Campbell inside the box, the teenager slipped it perfectly past Foderingham to make it two.

Campbell's second goal of the season put Well firmly in command

Before the break Cadden hit the bar and Campbell came close again but his close-range effort was blocked.

Rangers' only hint of hope in a half where they were fairly dismal was a decent Murphy low drive that Carson dived and saved very well.

If what happened at the start of the second half was due to Graeme Murty's half-time team talk, other coaches will be looking desperately for his notes.

After intense Rangers pressure, Tavernier was brought down inside the box and stepped up and fired high into the net. It looked soft but the Englishman cared little about that as he rushed back up the pitch with the ball under his arm.

As Motherwell struggled to deal with the blue onslaught the visitors struck again just five minutes later and it was a former Fir Park favourite who drew them level.

Murphy picked the ball up on the left, worked his way inside and fired low through a ruck of defenders and past an outstretched Trevor Carson, who may have been unsighted. A stunning turnaround that few would have predicted on the evidence of the opening 45 minutes.

Both sides fancied their chances of all three points as Motherwell fought their way back in terms of possession. Main continued to be a nuisance and Rangers' Josh Windass looked lively before he hobbled off injured.

A share of the spoils was probably about fair in what was a breathless madcap game of football.