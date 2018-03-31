Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 2-0 Partick Thistle

Two late goals moved Hibs to within four points of second place as they beat Partick Thistle at Easter Road.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead when Conor Sammon's header was saved, but Miles Storey's intervention led to the assistant's flag.

Within seconds they were behind when Jamie Maclaren turned in Martin Boyle's cross at the near post.

Paul Hanlon headed in Scott Allan's cross, before Danny Devine was sent off for Thistle after a second yellow card.

They may have lost five of their last six fixtures, but there was no lack of confidence from the Jags early on as they had the home defence under pressure.

In the opening minute Sammon got the better of Hanlon with a header, flicking the ball onto Storey, but when clean through on goal he stumbled allowing Darren McGregor to clear.

Then when the home defence failed to clear a cross into the box Devine had a potshot from 20 yards that drifted just over.

After that Hibs were visibly more confident going forward.

Efe Ambrose was just inches away from the touch that would have brought about the opener from Scott Allan's free-kick.

Florian Kamberi set up an opportunity for Dylan McGeouch 20 yards from goal, with the midfielders effort destined for the top corner before Tomas Cerny dived high to his left hand side and pulled off a magnificent stop.

It was however to be the Cerny's final save of the day as he injured his right shoulder while making the stop and he was replaced by Ryan Scully.

The blustery wind was playing havoc as both sides struggled to cope with the difficult conditions.

Thistle though always looked dangerous and slack play by Ambrose allowed Storey to reach the by-line.

His cut-back was met full on by Sammon, but Cammy Bell produced a wonderful point blank save to deny the visitors the lead.

Play was now beginning to open up and Maclaren had a shot on the turn that was half saved by Scully. The ball rolled slowly towards the goal but Devine raced back to clear before it crossed the line.

Paul Hanlon heads Hibs' second goal

Then Thistle thought they had taken the lead. Sammon forced Bell into another terrific stop when his header from a corner was destined for the bottom corner - Storey reacted to knock the ball home only for the flag to be raised for offside.

Play raged up towards the other end and Boyle's cut back was met by Maclaren who nipped in to score at the near post.

And the match as a contest was over when the home side doubled their advantage.

Captain Hanlon dashed to meet a corner with a looping header that drifted over the outstretched arms of Scully in the Jags goal.

As the clock ticked towards the 90 minute mark there was to be more bad news for the visitors when they were reduced to 10 men; Devine shown his second yellow card of the afternoon after a challenge on Kamberi.

Post-match reaction

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon: "Great three points. Hard fought win. I thought we were very flat first half. I think that's due to the two-week break and it being a little bit fragmented and disjointed.

"That last half hour I thought we were excellent. It's a brilliant win actually, it keeps us right in the hunt.

"We challenged the players. Historically, we don't do so well against the lesser teams, if you want to call it that. We were lacking a little bit of energy and urgency. But the second half was a lot better.

"I think we needed the game. There was rustiness. No question. A few of them had been under the weather, a few of them carrying injuries. You could tell that they weren't at their best. The game today will stand them in good stead for the next two games coming up."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "I think they've given offside for Miles Storey who I don't think is affecting anything. The ball is going in the goal anyway.

"We were happy enough with our performance, we moved the ball well and created a couple of decent opportunities. You've got to take your chances.

"We've got to take the positives from it. I know it's strange because we lost 2-0, but there is positives there and we've got to take them into the Ross County game."