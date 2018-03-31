Match ends, Hibernian 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Hibernian 2-0 Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Two late goals moved Hibs to within four points of second place as they beat Partick Thistle at Easter Road.
The visitors thought they had taken the lead when Conor Sammon's header was saved, but Miles Storey's intervention led to the assistant's flag.
Within seconds they were behind when Jamie Maclaren turned in Martin Boyle's cross at the near post.
Paul Hanlon headed in Scott Allan's cross, before Danny Devine was sent off for Thistle after a second yellow card.
They may have lost five of their last six fixtures, but there was no lack of confidence from the Jags early on as they had the home defence under pressure.
In the opening minute Sammon got the better of Hanlon with a header, flicking the ball onto Storey, but when clean through on goal he stumbled allowing Darren McGregor to clear.
Then when the home defence failed to clear a cross into the box Devine had a potshot from 20 yards that drifted just over.
After that Hibs were visibly more confident going forward.
Efe Ambrose was just inches away from the touch that would have brought about the opener from Scott Allan's free-kick.
Florian Kamberi set up an opportunity for Dylan McGeouch 20 yards from goal, with the midfielders effort destined for the top corner before Tomas Cerny dived high to his left hand side and pulled off a magnificent stop.
It was however to be the Cerny's final save of the day as he injured his right shoulder while making the stop and he was replaced by Ryan Scully.
The blustery wind was playing havoc as both sides struggled to cope with the difficult conditions.
Thistle though always looked dangerous and slack play by Ambrose allowed Storey to reach the by-line.
His cut-back was met full on by Sammon, but Cammy Bell produced a wonderful point blank save to deny the visitors the lead.
Play was now beginning to open up and Maclaren had a shot on the turn that was half saved by Scully. The ball rolled slowly towards the goal but Devine raced back to clear before it crossed the line.
Then Thistle thought they had taken the lead. Sammon forced Bell into another terrific stop when his header from a corner was destined for the bottom corner - Storey reacted to knock the ball home only for the flag to be raised for offside.
Play raged up towards the other end and Boyle's cut back was met by Maclaren who nipped in to score at the near post.
And the match as a contest was over when the home side doubled their advantage.
Captain Hanlon dashed to meet a corner with a looping header that drifted over the outstretched arms of Scully in the Jags goal.
As the clock ticked towards the 90 minute mark there was to be more bad news for the visitors when they were reduced to 10 men; Devine shown his second yellow card of the afternoon after a challenge on Kamberi.
Post-match reaction
Hibernian manager Neil Lennon: "Great three points. Hard fought win. I thought we were very flat first half. I think that's due to the two-week break and it being a little bit fragmented and disjointed.
"That last half hour I thought we were excellent. It's a brilliant win actually, it keeps us right in the hunt.
"We challenged the players. Historically, we don't do so well against the lesser teams, if you want to call it that. We were lacking a little bit of energy and urgency. But the second half was a lot better.
"I think we needed the game. There was rustiness. No question. A few of them had been under the weather, a few of them carrying injuries. You could tell that they weren't at their best. The game today will stand them in good stead for the next two games coming up."
Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "I think they've given offside for Miles Storey who I don't think is affecting anything. The ball is going in the goal anyway.
"We were happy enough with our performance, we moved the ball well and created a couple of decent opportunities. You've got to take your chances.
"We've got to take the positives from it. I know it's strange because we lost 2-0, but there is positives there and we've got to take them into the Ross County game."
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 31Bell
- 25Ambrose
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 17Boyle
- 10McGeouch
- 23AllanSubstituted forSwansonat 90+2'minutes
- 6BartleyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWhittakerat 65'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 19MaclarenSubstituted forShawat 78'minutes
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 3Whittaker
- 8Slivka
- 11Swanson
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 36Porteous
- 41Dabrowski
Partick Thistle
- 1CernySubstituted forScullyat 37'minutes
- 15DevineBooked at 86mins
- 13Barton
- 4CargillBooked at 84mins
- 16McGinnBooked at 27mins
- 6Osman
- 24McCarthySubstituted forSpittalat 81'minutes
- 19Edwards
- 14Elliott
- 18Sammon
- 39StoreySubstituted forDoolanat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Booth
- 7Spittal
- 9Doolan
- 10Erskine
- 11Lawless
- 12Scully
- 37Woods
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 17,497
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Danny Swanson replaces Scott Allan.
Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) for a bad foul.
Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).
Booking
Baily Cargill (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Baily Cargill (Partick Thistle).
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Blair Spittal replaces Andrew McCarthy.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kris Doolan replaces Miles Storey.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Oli Shaw replaces Jamie Maclaren.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Partick Thistle 0. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Baily Cargill.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Partick Thistle 0. Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Efe Ambrose.
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Steven Whittaker replaces Marvin Bartley.
Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.