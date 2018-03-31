Match ends, Hull City 0, Aston Villa 0.
Hull City 0-0 Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Aston Villa's chances of sealing a Championship automatic promotion place suffered a blow as they played out a goalless draw against Hull City.
Villa could have taken the lead early on when Robert Snodgrass teed up Albert Adomah but he shot over the crossbar.
Hull improved after half-time and Sam Johnstone palmed Angus MacDonald's close-range effort away to safety.
Michael Dawson marshalled the Hull defence superbly as Villa pushed for a late winner, but the hosts held on.
Villa, who had striker Jonathan Kodjia back from an ankle injury that has kept him out since October, have now gone three games without a win since their 4-1 derby victory against Wolves on 10 March.
Steve Bruce's side remain fourth in the Championship table but, having been four points off second place after their win against Wolves, their stalemate at the KCOM Stadium now leaves them nine points off Cardiff City in the automatic promotion places with seven games remaining.
The Bluebirds also have a game in hand on third-placed Fulham, as well as Villa.
The result means the Tigers have only lost one of their previous 11 home matches in all competitions and their draw against Villa leaves them 18th, six points above the relegation places.
There was controversy soon after the break when Villa's Jack Grealish looked to have blocked Sebastian Larsson's free-kick with his hand, but referee Andy Davies waved away the hosts' claims for a penalty.
In a frantic finale from both sides, Jon Toral could have wrapped up a Hull victory but he fired just over the crossbar having found space inside the box.
Hull head coach Nigel Adkins:
"(It was a) clear penalty, no question about it, the player has clearly handled the ball.
"If we didn't get that we are never going to get a penalty. Jon Toral headed over the bar and the defender has barged into him and that should have been a penalty.
"We were very good in the second half. I am pleased with the clean sheet. We've got to respect a point against a side that are in the play-off picture."
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:
"The disappointing thing was the second half, we never really got going. That's the frustrating thing. If we are going to be brutally honest we have to have more than we did in the second half.
"We had all of the attacking players on (the pitch) but didn't have control of the game.
"We probably have to win six of our next seven to give ourselves a chance (of automatic promotion)."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 34Aina
- 21Dawson
- 50MacDonaldSubstituted forHectorat 66'minutes
- 24Clark
- 16LarssonBooked at 56mins
- 22Henriksen
- 20Bowen
- 4IrvineSubstituted forToralat 59'minutes
- 49WilsonSubstituted forGrosickiat 77'minutes
- 10Hernández
Substitutes
- 5Hector
- 7Grosicki
- 8Meyler
- 11Toral
- 12Marshall
- 25Campbell
- 29Tomori
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 28TuanzebeSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 76'minutes
- 5Chester
- 26Terry
- 21Hutton
- 15JedinakSubstituted forKodjiaat 62'minutes
- 7SnodgrassBooked at 32mins
- 8Lansbury
- 10Grealish
- 37AdomahSubstituted forHoganat 83'minutes
- 45GrabbanBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 9Hogan
- 14Hourihane
- 16Bree
- 18Onomah
- 22Kodjia
- 27El Mohamady
- 31Bunn
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 16,133
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Aston Villa 0.
Attempt missed. Max Clark (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Markus Henriksen.
Foul by Jon Toral (Hull City).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Max Clark (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa).
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ola Aina (Hull City).
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Albert Adomah.
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa).
Booking
Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Markus Henriksen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Kamil Grosicki replaces Harry Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady replaces Axel Tuanzebe.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Michael Hector.
Attempt missed. Jon Toral (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by John Terry.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Michael Hector replaces Angus MacDonald because of an injury.
Delay in match Angus MacDonald (Hull City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jonathan Kodjia replaces Mile Jedinak.
Attempt missed. Jon Toral (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Clark with a cross.
Ola Aina (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jon Toral replaces Jackson Irvine.
Attempt missed. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Axel Tuanzebe.
Booking
Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Hull City).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ola Aina (Hull City).
Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by John Terry.
Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ola Aina.
Angus MacDonald (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.