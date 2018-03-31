Hull City 0-0 Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Axel Tuenzebe and Hull City's Jackson Irvine battle for the ball

Aston Villa's chances of sealing a Championship automatic promotion place suffered a blow as they played out a goalless draw against Hull City.

Villa could have taken the lead early on when Robert Snodgrass teed up Albert Adomah but he shot over the crossbar.

Hull improved after half-time and Sam Johnstone palmed Angus MacDonald's close-range effort away to safety.

Michael Dawson marshalled the Hull defence superbly as Villa pushed for a late winner, but the hosts held on.

Villa, who had striker Jonathan Kodjia back from an ankle injury that has kept him out since October, have now gone three games without a win since their 4-1 derby victory against Wolves on 10 March.

Steve Bruce's side remain fourth in the Championship table but, having been four points off second place after their win against Wolves, their stalemate at the KCOM Stadium now leaves them nine points off Cardiff City in the automatic promotion places with seven games remaining.

The Bluebirds also have a game in hand on third-placed Fulham, as well as Villa.

The result means the Tigers have only lost one of their previous 11 home matches in all competitions and their draw against Villa leaves them 18th, six points above the relegation places.

There was controversy soon after the break when Villa's Jack Grealish looked to have blocked Sebastian Larsson's free-kick with his hand, but referee Andy Davies waved away the hosts' claims for a penalty.

In a frantic finale from both sides, Jon Toral could have wrapped up a Hull victory but he fired just over the crossbar having found space inside the box.

Hull head coach Nigel Adkins:

"(It was a) clear penalty, no question about it, the player has clearly handled the ball.

"If we didn't get that we are never going to get a penalty. Jon Toral headed over the bar and the defender has barged into him and that should have been a penalty.

"We were very good in the second half. I am pleased with the clean sheet. We've got to respect a point against a side that are in the play-off picture."

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:

"The disappointing thing was the second half, we never really got going. That's the frustrating thing. If we are going to be brutally honest we have to have more than we did in the second half.

"We had all of the attacking players on (the pitch) but didn't have control of the game.

"We probably have to win six of our next seven to give ourselves a chance (of automatic promotion)."