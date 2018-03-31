Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Birmingham City 1-0 Ipswich Town
Birmingham City climbed out of the Championship relegation zone with victory over mid-table Ipswich.
Jota's first-half penalty confirmed back-to-back league wins for Garry Monk's team, who are now two points clear of the bottom three.
Cameron Carter-Vickers brought down Jacques Maghoma inside the box and Jota stroked in the resulting spot-kick for his third goal in two games.
Ipswich, who stay 13th, failed to score for the fourth successive league match.
Martyn Waghorn forced a good second-half save from Blues goalkeeper David Stockdale but, playing their first game since it was announced that manager Mick McCarthy will leave his position at the end of the season, the Tractor Boys could not avoid a third consecutive defeat.
Blues have taken six points from their four matches since former Swansea, Leeds and Middlesbrough boss Monk took charge.
The most noticeable difference since Monk's appointment has been the greater influence of Spanish forward Jota, who struggled for goals following his club-record move from Brentford in August, but has been pivotal in Blues' successive wins either side of the international break.
Barnsley, who conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in their draw with Bristol City on Friday, drop into the bottom three.
Birmingham City boss Garry Monk told BBC WM 95.6:
"I am pleased with the players' attitude but the most important thing is winning three points.
"When I came in I said to the players, we're going to face different types of games. Against Hull a couple of weeks ago, we were on the front foot creating numerous chances and scoring goals whereas today we had to manage the game well defensively.
"The attitude of the players is going to help us get where we need to get to."
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy:
"I wanted to be as bothered about the game as I've always been. I wanted to end that game with a win but there was something which has gone which I cannot really explain.
"There has not been any difference in my relationship with the players. We have huge respect for each other.
"They are disappointed and shell-shocked. There are players looking for new contracts and will be wondering what is going to happen when a new manager comes in.
"It is important that we continue everything in the right way until the end of season, when I complete my contract. In the scheme of things we have had a bit of a dip. We have had a good season but are a middle-of-the-table side."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 45Harding
- 28Morrison
- 12DeanBooked at 61mins
- 5Colin
- 27Jota
- 26DavisBooked at 78mins
- 6KieftenbeldSubstituted forNdoyeat 80'minutes
- 19MaghomaSubstituted forLoweat 90'minutes
- 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forDacres-Cogleyat 86'minutes
- 14Adams
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 17Ndoye
- 20Boga
- 21Lowe
- 25Dacres-Cogley
- 29Kuszczak
- 48Bailey
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Spence
- 27Carter-Vickers
- 4Chambers
- 6WebsterBooked at 89mins
- 3Knudsen
- 18WardSubstituted forCelinaat 55'minutes
- 8SkuseBooked at 68mins
- 16ConnollySubstituted forHyamat 71'minutes
- 9WaghornBooked at 89mins
- 20SearsSubstituted forCarayolat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Celina
- 19Hyam
- 24Crowe
- 25Gleeson
- 30Kenlock
- 32Carayol
- 34Folami
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 20,555
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jota.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jason Lowe.
Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).
Maxime Colin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jason Lowe replaces Jacques Maghoma.
Offside, Birmingham City. Maxime Colin tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.
Foul by Adam Webster (Ipswich Town).
Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Adam Webster (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adam Webster (Ipswich Town).
Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Josh Dacres-Cogley replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Offside, Birmingham City. Jota tries a through ball, but Che Adams is caught offside.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Harlee Dean.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Cheikh Ndoye replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Attempt blocked. Luke Hyam (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mustapha Carayol with a cross.
Booking
David Davis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Mustapha Carayol (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Mustapha Carayol replaces Freddie Sears.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Attempt saved. Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jota with a cross.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jordan Spence.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jonas Knudsen.
Foul by Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town).
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Luke Hyam replaces Callum Connolly.
Booking
Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jota.
Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Booking
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Foul by Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town).