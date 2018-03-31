Birmingham City 1-0 Ipswich Town

Jota has scored three goals in his past two games for Birmingham, having managed only two in his first 25 games for Blues

Birmingham City climbed out of the Championship relegation zone with victory over mid-table Ipswich.

Jota's first-half penalty confirmed back-to-back league wins for Garry Monk's team, who are now two points clear of the bottom three.

Cameron Carter-Vickers brought down Jacques Maghoma inside the box and Jota stroked in the resulting spot-kick for his third goal in two games.

Ipswich, who stay 13th, failed to score for the fourth successive league match.

Martyn Waghorn forced a good second-half save from Blues goalkeeper David Stockdale but, playing their first game since it was announced that manager Mick McCarthy will leave his position at the end of the season, the Tractor Boys could not avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Blues have taken six points from their four matches since former Swansea, Leeds and Middlesbrough boss Monk took charge.

The most noticeable difference since Monk's appointment has been the greater influence of Spanish forward Jota, who struggled for goals following his club-record move from Brentford in August, but has been pivotal in Blues' successive wins either side of the international break.

Barnsley, who conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in their draw with Bristol City on Friday, drop into the bottom three.

Birmingham City boss Garry Monk told BBC WM 95.6:

"I am pleased with the players' attitude but the most important thing is winning three points.

"When I came in I said to the players, we're going to face different types of games. Against Hull a couple of weeks ago, we were on the front foot creating numerous chances and scoring goals whereas today we had to manage the game well defensively.

"The attitude of the players is going to help us get where we need to get to."

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy:

"I wanted to be as bothered about the game as I've always been. I wanted to end that game with a win but there was something which has gone which I cannot really explain.

"There has not been any difference in my relationship with the players. We have huge respect for each other.

"They are disappointed and shell-shocked. There are players looking for new contracts and will be wondering what is going to happen when a new manager comes in.

"It is important that we continue everything in the right way until the end of season, when I complete my contract. In the scheme of things we have had a bit of a dip. We have had a good season but are a middle-of-the-table side."