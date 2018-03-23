BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glentoran 1-2 Ballymena United
Ballymena are on course to pip Glentoran to a place in the top six after their 2-1 win at the Oval.
Cathair Friel and Kofi Balmer got their goals with Curtis Allen on target for the Glens.
Ballymena will seal a top six place if they beat Ballinamallard on Monday.
