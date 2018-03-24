BBC Sport - Netherlands 0-1 England: Gareth Southgate praises team's composure

Southgate praises 'composed' England

  • From the section England

England manager Gareth Southgate praises his team after their 1-0 win over the Netherlands, and says Jack Butland will start in goal against Italy on Tuesday.

MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 0-1 England

