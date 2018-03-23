BBC Sport - Sport Relief: Jamie Vardy gets the Sir Bobby Charlton treatment

Vardy as you've never seen him before

John Bishop gives England striker Jamie Vardy a Bobby Charlton-style combover, as the comedian tries to revive the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup-winning glory days for Sport Relief.

WATCH MORE: Watch Barnes cameo in World in Motion Strictly dance-off

Find out more about Sport Relief 2018 and how you can donate

