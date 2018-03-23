BBC Sport - Sport Relief: Jamie Vardy gets the Sir Bobby Charlton treatment
Vardy as you've never seen him before
- From the section Football
John Bishop gives England striker Jamie Vardy a Bobby Charlton-style combover, as the comedian tries to revive the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup-winning glory days for Sport Relief.
WATCH MORE: Watch Barnes cameo in World in Motion Strictly dance-off
Find out more about Sport Relief 2018 and how you can donate
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired