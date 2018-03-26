BBC Sport - Portugal v Netherlands: The 'Battle of Nuremberg' revisited
The 'Battle of Nuremberg' revisited
As Portugal and the Netherlands prepare to meet again on Monday, watch highlights of the feisty 2006 World Cup match between the sides, featuring four red cards and 16 yellow.
Portugal won the game - described as the 'Battle of Nuremberg' - 1-0.
