BBC Sport - Portugal v Netherlands: The 'Battle of Nuremberg' revisited

The 'Battle of Nuremberg' revisited

As Portugal and the Netherlands prepare to meet again on Monday, watch highlights of the feisty 2006 World Cup match between the sides, featuring four red cards and 16 yellow.

Portugal won the game - described as the 'Battle of Nuremberg' - 1-0.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

The 'Battle of Nuremberg' revisited

Video

Australian 'cheating' beyond belief - PM Turnbull

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Listen: Emotional Maxwell struggles to commentate after ball-tampering controversy

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ball tampering worse than ball shining - Du Plessis

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Fun and games' - at home with Joseph Parker

  • From the section Boxing
Video

FA People's Cup 2018 semi-final highlights

Video

Jones 'emotional' as he recalls end of Wales career

Video

Swann critical of 'friendless' Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Adam Gilchrist: 'We're the laughing stock of the sporting world'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Reading

Video

Watch: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

24/03/2018

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
John Nike Leisuresport Complex Bracknell - Ski...

Ski Lessons at JNL Bracknell

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired