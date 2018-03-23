Harry Smith: Millwall striker getting help for mental health and addiction issues

Harry Smith played 12 times for Millwall last season

Millwall striker Harry Smith says he will take time out of the game as he receives help for mental health and addiction issues.

The 22-year-old made his professional debut in 2016 and spent the first half of the season on loan at Swindon.

He played his last game with the League Two Robins in December and returned to Millwall later that month.

"The club will continue to offer Harry its absolute support and guidance," said a Lions statement.

In a post on his Twitter account, Smith added: "I have made a decision to take some time away from football to seek some help in relation to depression and gambling issues which I've been battling for a number of years.

"It has not been an easy decision to make for me, but has been made easier with the support of my close friends, agency, the club and most importantly my parents and the gaffer.

"For the first time in a long time I am starting to see a way forward."