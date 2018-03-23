Irish Premiership: Coleraine fight back to beat Carrick and move top

Aaron Burns was on targe as Coleraine beat Carrick Rangers to go top
Aaron Burns was on target as Coleraine beat Carrick Rangers to go top

Josh Carson scored twice as Coleraine came from a goal down to beat Carrick Rangers 3-2 and move one point ahead of Crusaders at the top of the table.

The Crues could move back to the summit when they play Warrenpoint on Monday.

Ballymena beat Glentoran 2-1 as the Sky Blues put themselves in with a good chance of moving into the top six.

Jay Donnelly bagged a hat-trick as Cliftonville beat Ards 3-0, 10-man Ballinamallard drew 2-2 with Linfield and Dungannon Swifts beat Glenavon 3-2.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Premiership - Friday 23 March - Results
Ballinamallard Utd2-2Linfield
Cliftonville3-0Ards
Coleraine3-2Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts3-2Glenavon
Glentoran1-2Ballymena Utd

