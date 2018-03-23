Irish Premiership: Coleraine fight back to beat Carrick and move top

Aaron Burns was on target as Coleraine beat Carrick Rangers to go top

Josh Carson scored twice as Coleraine came from a goal down to beat Carrick Rangers 3-2 and move one point ahead of Crusaders at the top of the table.

The Crues could move back to the summit when they play Warrenpoint on Monday.

Ballymena beat Glentoran 2-1 as the Sky Blues put themselves in with a good chance of moving into the top six.

Jay Donnelly bagged a hat-trick as Cliftonville beat Ards 3-0, 10-man Ballinamallard drew 2-2 with Linfield and Dungannon Swifts beat Glenavon 3-2.

