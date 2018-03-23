Irish Premiership: Coleraine fight back to beat Carrick and move top
Josh Carson scored twice as Coleraine came from a goal down to beat Carrick Rangers 3-2 and move one point ahead of Crusaders at the top of the table.
The Crues could move back to the summit when they play Warrenpoint on Monday.
Ballymena beat Glentoran 2-1 as the Sky Blues put themselves in with a good chance of moving into the top six.
Jay Donnelly bagged a hat-trick as Cliftonville beat Ards 3-0, 10-man Ballinamallard drew 2-2 with Linfield and Dungannon Swifts beat Glenavon 3-2.
|Danske Bank Premiership - Friday 23 March - Results
|Ballinamallard Utd
|2-2
|Linfield
|Cliftonville
|3-0
|Ards
|Coleraine
|3-2
|Carrick Rangers
|Dungannon Swifts
|3-2
|Glenavon
|Glentoran
|1-2
|Ballymena Utd