BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Donnelly hits hat-trick as Reds beat Ards
Cliftonville secure a 3-0 victory over Ards at Solitude thanks to a treble from striker Jay Donnelly.
The win on Friday night takes the fifth-placed Reds within two points of Linfield while Ards slip to ninth.
Cliftonville manager Barry Gray and Ards counterpart Colin Nixon reflected on the Premiership game.
