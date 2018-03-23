BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Bannsiders beat Carrick to regain top spot

Bannsiders beat Carrick to regain top spot

Coleraine return to the Premiership summit thanks to a 3-2 victory over relegation-threatened Carrick Rangers at the Showgrounds.

Josh Carson bagged a double for Coleraine while Aaron Burns also netted after missing a first-half penalty.

Carson and Rangers manager David McAlinden gave their thoughts on an entertaining encounter.

Bannsiders beat Carrick to regain top spot

  From the section Irish
