BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Bannsiders beat Carrick to regain top spot
Bannsiders beat Carrick to regain top spot
- From the section Irish
Coleraine return to the Premiership summit thanks to a 3-2 victory over relegation-threatened Carrick Rangers at the Showgrounds.
Josh Carson bagged a double for Coleraine while Aaron Burns also netted after missing a first-half penalty.
Carson and Rangers manager David McAlinden gave their thoughts on an entertaining encounter.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired