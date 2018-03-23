Niko Kranjcar: Rangers midfielder's contract terminated by mutual consent

Niko Kranjcar featured as Rangers beat Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup in January

Niko Kranjcar has left Rangers after the Croatia midfielder's contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old scored three goals in 26 appearances after joining from New York Cosmos in 2016.

With more than 80 caps for his country, Kranjcar also had spells at Tottenham and Portsmouth before moving to Ibrox.

"It's been an honour to have been part of such a big club and played for such great fans, it will always remain an honour," he told the Rangers website.

"I wish the club success in its future while I now consider the options I have on the table."

Kranjcar started his career at Dinamo Zagreb before switching to Hadjuk Split and then Portsmouth. Moves to Spurs, Dynamo Kiev, Queens Park Rangers and New York Cosmos preceded his switch to Glasgow.

He suffered a knee injury that hampered his time at Ibrox.