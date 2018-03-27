Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Dover Athletic 1.
Eastleigh 2-1 Dover Athletic
Eastleigh upset Dover Athletic's National League promotion hopes as they come from behind to win.
Two goal in the final six minutes from Paul McCallum turned it round after Ryan Bird had given the visitors a 22nd-minute lead.
Dover remain seventh, still three points behind third-placed Tranmere Rovers, having played a game more - and now 11 behind leaders Macclesfield.
Eastleigh climb four places to 12th, now nine points clear of trouble.
The Whites went ahead when Liam Bellamy played in Bird and he made no mistake in firing his 14th goal of the season past Graham Stack.
Eastleigh did not get back on level terms until the 84th minute when Sam Matthews picked out McCallum, who nutmegged goalkeeper Mitch Walker.
But there was till time for McCallum to get on the end of Mark Yeates' cross and head home, ending Dover's four-match unbeaten run.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 1Stack
- 6Cresswell
- 15ObileyeSubstituted forWilliamsonat 71'minutes
- 12Broom
- 7Wood
- 22BoyceBooked at 46mins
- 10Yeates
- 24Miley
- 26MatthewsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forTogwellat 90'minutes
- 11Zebroski
- 9McCallum
Substitutes
- 4Togwell
- 13Flitney
- 19Hollands
- 25Williamson
- 29Dennett
Dover
- 1Walker
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Parry
- 11Pinnock
- 8Brundle
- 6Essam
- 26Lokko
- 4Gallifuoco
- 28BellamyBooked at 90mins
- 17BirdSubstituted forJeffreyat 80'minutes
- 30Azeez
Substitutes
- 2Passley
- 16Okosieme
- 23Daniel
- 25Jeffrey
- 29Marsh-Brown
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
- Attendance:
- 1,450
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Dover Athletic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Sam Togwell replaces Sam Matthews.
Booking
Liam Bellamy (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Dover Athletic 1. Paul McCallum (Eastleigh).
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Dover Athletic 1. Paul McCallum (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Ryan Bird.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Williamson replaces Ayo Obileye.
Booking
Sam Matthews (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1. Ryan Bird (Dover Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.