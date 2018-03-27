Eastleigh 2-1 Dover Athletic

Eastleigh upset Dover Athletic's National League promotion hopes as they come from behind to win.

Two goal in the final six minutes from Paul McCallum turned it round after Ryan Bird had given the visitors a 22nd-minute lead.

Dover remain seventh, still three points behind third-placed Tranmere Rovers, having played a game more - and now 11 behind leaders Macclesfield.

Eastleigh climb four places to 12th, now nine points clear of trouble.

The Whites went ahead when Liam Bellamy played in Bird and he made no mistake in firing his 14th goal of the season past Graham Stack.

Eastleigh did not get back on level terms until the 84th minute when Sam Matthews picked out McCallum, who nutmegged goalkeeper Mitch Walker.

But there was till time for McCallum to get on the end of Mark Yeates' cross and head home, ending Dover's four-match unbeaten run.