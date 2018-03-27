National League
Eastleigh 2-1 Dover Athletic

Eastleigh upset Dover Athletic's National League promotion hopes as they come from behind to win.

Two goal in the final six minutes from Paul McCallum turned it round after Ryan Bird had given the visitors a 22nd-minute lead.

Dover remain seventh, still three points behind third-placed Tranmere Rovers, having played a game more - and now 11 behind leaders Macclesfield.

Eastleigh climb four places to 12th, now nine points clear of trouble.

The Whites went ahead when Liam Bellamy played in Bird and he made no mistake in firing his 14th goal of the season past Graham Stack.

Eastleigh did not get back on level terms until the 84th minute when Sam Matthews picked out McCallum, who nutmegged goalkeeper Mitch Walker.

But there was till time for McCallum to get on the end of Mark Yeates' cross and head home, ending Dover's four-match unbeaten run.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 1Stack
  • 6Cresswell
  • 15ObileyeSubstituted forWilliamsonat 71'minutes
  • 12Broom
  • 7Wood
  • 22BoyceBooked at 46mins
  • 10Yeates
  • 24Miley
  • 26MatthewsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forTogwellat 90'minutes
  • 11Zebroski
  • 9McCallum

Substitutes

  • 4Togwell
  • 13Flitney
  • 19Hollands
  • 25Williamson
  • 29Dennett

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Parry
  • 11Pinnock
  • 8Brundle
  • 6Essam
  • 26Lokko
  • 4Gallifuoco
  • 28BellamyBooked at 90mins
  • 17BirdSubstituted forJeffreyat 80'minutes
  • 30Azeez

Substitutes

  • 2Passley
  • 16Okosieme
  • 23Daniel
  • 25Jeffrey
  • 29Marsh-Brown
Referee:
Richard Hulme
Attendance:
1,450

Live Text

Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Dover Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Dover Athletic 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Sam Togwell replaces Sam Matthews.

Booking

Liam Bellamy (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 2, Dover Athletic 1. Paul McCallum (Eastleigh).

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 1, Dover Athletic 1. Paul McCallum (Eastleigh).

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Ryan Bird.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Williamson replaces Ayo Obileye.

Booking

Sam Matthews (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1. Ryan Bird (Dover Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield39229854411375
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3715101259461355
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Eastleigh391116125662-649
13Maidenhead United391213145258-649
14Gateshead3711151151401148
15Leyton Orient391211164650-447
16Halifax391114144249-747
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Hartlepool391112164657-1145
19Woking39128194763-1644
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

