Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 8
Bosnia and Herzegovina U211Wales U210

Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 1-0 Wales U21

Wales' players look dejected after the Toulon tournament

Wales Under-21s hopes of reaching the 2019 European Championships suffered a major blow as they were defeated 1-0 in Bosnia in a qualifier.

Wales would have leapfrogged the hosts with a win in the vital Group Eight fixture, but they lost out to Darko Todorovic's long-range effort.

David Brooks came closest for Wales with a freekick and also had a penalty claim waved away.

Wales are now five points behind Bosnia and four behind Romania.

Wales manager Robert Page said: "We knew what they were all about and I thought we did ever so well in the first half, defensively we were excellent.

"We got in behind a couple of times in the first half, but we didn't have that run in behind.

"We were happy, but in the first 15 minutes of the second half we stepped off... and we felt a goal was coming.

"We had three great chances and we had to finish them. If you don't, you don't deserve anything, but we should have had a penalty.

"We were a little bit stretched in the second half and we were not stopping crosses.

"Ultimately the feeling is frustration, we should have got something out of the game, we probably should have won or at least drawn."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 23rd March 2018

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U211Wales U21Wales U210
  • Macedonia U21Macedonia U213Russia U21Russia U214
  • Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U210France U21France U213
  • Turkey U21Turkey U210Sweden U21Sweden U213
  • Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U212Croatia U21Croatia U211
  • Georgia U21Georgia U211Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U210
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U210Finland U21Finland U212
  • Albania U21Albania U212Slovakia U21Slovakia U213
  • Andorra U21Andorra U211Scotland U21Scotland U211
  • Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U211Montenegro U21Montenegro U213
  • Portugal U21Portugal U217Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U210
  • Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U210Serbia U21Serbia U216

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2165101921716
2Croatia U2164111751213
3Czech Rep U215311109110
4Belarus U2152126607
5Moldova U216105516-113
6San Marino U216006120-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2155001651115
2Northern Ireland U2163121110110
3Slovakia U216303814-69
4Iceland U2152127617
5Albania U21613267-16
6Estonia U216015612-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2154012051512
2Poland U215320136711
3Georgia U216213713-67
4Finland U215131811-36
5Faroe Islands U216123611-55
6Lithuania U215104311-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U215410102813
2Ukraine U21522110468
3Scotland U2162227708
4Netherlands U21522113498
5Latvia U216033210-83
6Andorra U215023116-152

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2165012361715
2R. of Ireland U21531193610
3Kosovo U21731388010
4Norway U21622278-18
5Israel U216213913-47
6Azerbaijan U216015321-181

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U216420105514
2Sweden U215320134911
3Hungary U215320103711
4Cyprus U217205717-106
5Turkey U21612337-45
6Malta U215005310-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2165101331016
2Russia U216411127513
3Austria U21530213499
4Armenia U217214511-67
5Gibraltar U217115114-134
6Macedonia U215104611-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U21633093612
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2164021551012
3Portugal U215311135810
4Wales U21621368-27
5Switzerland U21621358-37
6Liechtenstein U215005120-190

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2166001851318
2Slovenia U215311106410
3Kazakhstan U216132811-36
4Bulgaria U21512268-25
5Montenegro U216114712-54
6Luxembourg U216114613-74
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired