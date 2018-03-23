BBC Sport - Next 12 months 'vital' for NI growth - manager Michael O'Neill

Next 12 months 'vital' for NI growth - O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager says his side must be ready to face a "highly motivated" South Korea side in Saturday's friendly at Windsor Park.

O'Neill says the nine games his side will play over the next year are crucial for the young players in his squad as the next generation begin to make the step up to the international set-up.

Paul Smyth and Shayne Lavery have been called up to the senior squad after impressing in the under-21's 5-3 defeat to Spain on Thursday night.

Top videos

Video

Next 12 months 'vital' for NI growth - O'Neill

Video

'That's so tough to call' - should this have been a Wales goal?

Video

Dr Phil to the rescue for Wales player

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Highlights: England 0-0 Wales

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired