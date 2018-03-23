Northern Ireland manager says his side must be ready to face a "highly motivated" South Korea side in Saturday's friendly at Windsor Park.

O'Neill says the nine games his side will play over the next year are crucial for the young players in his squad as the next generation begin to make the step up to the international set-up.

Paul Smyth and Shayne Lavery have been called up to the senior squad after impressing in the under-21's 5-3 defeat to Spain on Thursday night.