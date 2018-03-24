BBC Sport - Walter Tull - footballer and black British war hero

Walter Tull - footballer and black British war hero

BBC Sport remembers Walter Tull, the Tottenham and Northampton footballer who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War One.

READ MORE: Walter Tull - The incredible story of a football pioneer and war hero

Top videos

Video

Walter Tull - footballer and black British war hero

Video

Southgate praises 'composed' England

Video

Vardy as you've never seen him before

Video

Watch Barnes cameo in World in Motion Strictly dance-off

Video

'I'll try to get the footage to Mourinho'

Video

BBC and ITV stars face off in boat race

  • From the section Rowing
Video

The night Maradona took on Italy in Naples

Video

Watch: Afghanistan batsmen end Ireland World Cup hopes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The six that set Afghanistan on their way to the World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hasselbaink retraces steps of football pioneer and war hero Tull

Video

'Straight over the roof' - Shahzad hits huge six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

That night when England were amazing at football

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired