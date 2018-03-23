BBC Sport - Usain Bolt says he will 'try to get footage' of Borussia Dortmund trial to Jose Mourinho

'I'll try to get the footage to Mourinho'

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt says he will "try to get footage" of his trial at Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

