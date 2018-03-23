Netherlands 0-1 England: How Gareth Southgate's players rated in Amsterdam

Kyle Walker started on the right side of a back three but Joe Gomez had to be substituted after just 10 minutes when he picked up a knock

Jesse Lingard's second-half goal gave a new-look England side a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in a friendly in Amsterdam as they continued their preparations for the World Cup in Russia.

It was England's first victory over the Dutch since a 4-1 thrashing at Wembley at Euro '96 and there was plenty to be encouraged by as manager Gareth Southgate re-shuffled his team selection.

So how did the players rate? Here's BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Amsterdam...

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 6

Couple of anxious moments but lots of confidence with the ball at his feet and safe handling.

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 6

Solid night in defence and always a danger in crossing positions.

John Stones (centre-back) 7

Solid and showed composure. Willing to bring the ball out of defence in a manner Southgate will have enjoyed.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez had played just one game since the end of January before going off injured against the Netherlands

Harry Maguire (centre-back, replaced Joe Gomez in the 10th minute) - 6

Gave possession away in a dangerous position in the first half but otherwise was relatively untroubled against this poor Dutch side.

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 8 - MAN OF THE MATCH

Very comfortable in that unfamiliar role on the right side of defence. Pace a real asset there and a big bonus for Southgate.

Danny Rose (left wing-back) 5

Cross led to England's goal but wasted too many other opportunities and did not push his claims for Russia.

Jordan Henderson (central midfield) 7

Provided a good midfield platform. Passing was better than it has been in recent England performances and almost scored with a first-half header.

Jordan Henderson has been named captain five times under Gareth Southgate and wore the armband in Amsterdam

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (central midfield) 6

Pretty anonymous although always hard-working. Still has work to do to present a convincing case for World Cup inclusion.

Marcus Rashford (forward) 7

Made up a lively, speedy front trio with Lingard and Sterling. Should have had a penalty in the second half.

Raheem Sterling (forward) 7

Ran tirelessly all night and was positive every time he had the ball.

Jesse Lingard (forward) 7

Match-winner. Busy and showed the eye for goal that could be vital in Russia.

Jesse Lingard scored his first goal in nine appearances for England

Substitutes

Jamie Vardy (for Rashford, 67 minutes): Quiet appearance. No real chances. 5

Dele Alli (for Lingard, 67 minutes): Couple of strong runs into the area as England closed out the win. 6

Danny Welbeck (for Sterling, 67 minutes): Had one half-chance at the far post. 5

Ashley Young (for Rose, 71 minutes): Untroubled spell as a sub. His World Cup hopes were helped by Rose's display. 5

Eric Dier (for Maguire, 89 minutes): No rating.