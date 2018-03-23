Lee Bowyer: Charlton Athletic caretaker manager role is 'a fairytale'

Lee Bowyer had been Karl Robinson's assistant since July 2017

Lee Bowyer says his appointment as Charlton caretaker manager after Karl Robinson's departure is a "fairytale".

Bowyer, 41, has taken charge of the Addicks with assistant Johnnie Jackson following Robinson's move to Oxford.

The former midfielder will start his tenure against Plymouth on Saturday with the club ninth in League One, five points outside the play-off places.

"Karl has left the team in a good position - it's down to me to finish off the job he started," Bowyer said.

He added: "I'm sure come the end of the season that we'll be up there."

Despite the change of manager, uncertainty remains at The Valley with owner Roland Duchatelet's sale of the club "completely up in the air", according to Robinson.

An Australian consortium has reportedly agreed a price to complete a takeover but Bowyer admits he is in the dark over his position.

"All I've been told is I'm in charge until told otherwise," he told BBC Radio London. "I don't know if that's three games, five games or for the remainder of the season

"Obviously I have my way, so if I'm going to fail I'm going to fail doing it my way.

"But I'm confident in myself and the squad of players, so I'm sure everything will come good in the end."

Lee Bowyer and former boss Karl Robinson

Bowyer began his 18-year playing career at Charlton before moving on to Leeds, West Ham, Newcastle, Birmingham and Ipswich and he is excited to begin his managerial career in south London.

"It's like a little fairytale," he said. "I couldn't think of another club where I'd rather be doing my first managerial job than at Charlton.

"I have a relationship with the fans already from my playing days and I'm excited to hear the stadium bouncing again."