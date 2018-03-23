Mason Holgate: Everton defender given formal warning for tweets

Everton defender Mason Holgate has been given a formal warning by the Football Association after allegations he posted homophobic tweets in 2012.

The 21-year-old has been told to undertake a "mandatory FA inclusion programme" after posts - sent from his account when he was 15 - emerged after Everton's FA Cup defeat by Liverpool.

Holgate was playing for Barnsley when the tweets were posted.

The FA said it had "considered all of the available evidence".

That included Holgate's response, and one from the club.

More to follow.