Mason Holgate: Everton defender given formal warning for tweets

Breaking news

Everton defender Mason Holgate has been given a formal warning by the Football Association after allegations he posted homophobic tweets in 2012.

The 21-year-old has been told to undertake a "mandatory FA inclusion programme" after posts - sent from his account when he was 15 - emerged after Everton's FA Cup defeat by Liverpool.

Holgate was playing for Barnsley when the tweets were posted.

The FA said it had "considered all of the available evidence".

That included Holgate's response, and one from the club.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired