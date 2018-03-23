China Cup: Uruguay 2-0 Czech Republic

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani rank as numbers one and two on Uruguay's all-time top goalscorer list

Wales will face Uruguay in the China Cup final after Luis Suarez's goal helped the South American side beat the Czech Republic.

The Barcelona forward blasted in a first-half penalty after he was fouled by Czech keeper Jiri Pavlenka.

Edinson Cavani's brilliant bicycle kick sealed victory before half-time.

Wales secured their place in Monday's final after Gareth Bale's hat-trick inspired a 6-0 thrashing of China in Ryan Giggs' first game in charge.

Bale has proved a huge hit during his time in China, mobbed by fans on his arrival in Nanning on Tuesday and cheered by the home fans every time he touched the ball during Wales' crushing win.

Now the Chinese supporters and friendly tournament's organisers have the final they will have dreamed of, with the Real Madrid forward facing one of his Barcelona rivals, Suarez, and Paris St-Germain's record goalscorer Cavani.

