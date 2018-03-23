Ellis Hudson: Guiseley sign Bradford City winger on loan

From the section

Ellis Hudson will be out of contract with Bradford at the end of the season

National League side Guiseley have signed Bradford winger Ellis Hudson on loan until the end of the season.

Hudson has yet to make a first-team appearance for Bradford, but featured twice for their under-21 side in the EFL Trophy this season.

The 19-year-old spent time on loan at National League North side Harrogate Town in November.

Guiseley have also loaned Jake Lawlor to fellow National League side AFC Fylde.

Guiseley are bottom of the National League table, 13 points from safety with nine games to play.

