Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Alex McLeish, Rangers, Moult, Celtic, Rogic, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Louis Moult is back on Rangers' radar - with the former Motherwell striker struggling to make an impact at Preston, having made only three starts since January. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Tom Rogic has yet to give Celtic a decision on his future with the club. The Hoops want to keep the Aussie midfielder who enters the final year of his deal in the summer. (Daily Record)

FC Sion are ready to talk to Hearts about extending midfielder Joaquim Adao's stay at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Alex McLeish has promised to raise Scotland from the ashes after 20 years of going down in flames on the global stage. (Daily Record)

Alex McLeish has urged his new-look Scotland side to restore pride in the national team. Various

The Sun's mock-up of Alex McLeish and assistants Peter Grant and James McFadden as X-Men

Alex McLeish has assured Hearts skipper Christophe Berra that his Scotland career is far from finished after leaving the 33-year-old out of his first squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica and hungary. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Jamie McDonald hopes that building Kilmarnock is all the challenge that Steve Clarke needs. (Daily Record)

Scotland assistant coach James McFadden will forever be known as Scotland's Cheeky Boy, but Alex McLeish is convinced Jason Cummings is the heir to his throne. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty and Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn have withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for Saturday's friendly with South Korea. (Scotsman, newspaper edition)

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon insists it won't feel weird pulling on a Canada shirt this weekend despite having never set foot there. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)

New Dundee United signing Bilel Mohsni feared his career was over after he was handed a seven-match ban for punching Lee Erwin. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Duncan Scott insists he can cope with a gruelling swimming schedule which could see him face 14 races in just six days at the Commonwealth Games. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Moves are afoot at grass-roots level to help and support Scottish Golf as the beleaguered governing body faces job losses in the wake of a proposal to raise additional funds through an affiliation fee paid by club members being rejected. (Scotsman)