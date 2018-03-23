Fifa rankings: England women up to all-time high of second behind USA

Media playback is not supported on this device Phil Neville's England beat France 4-1 in SheBelieves Cup

England women have moved up a place to second in the Fifa world rankings, their best ever position and the highest ever by an England team.

The men's team reached third in 2012, their best since the men's rankings were introduced in 1992. The women's rankings began in 2003.

England women are now Europe's top-ranked side behind reigning world champions USA, who stay top.

The Lionesses have pushed Olympic champions Germany down to third.

Scotland have moved up a place to 22nd, while Wales are up a place in 34th and Northern Ireland have fallen a place to 56th.

England's ranking has improved after they finished runners-up in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this month - Phil Neville's first three games in charge after becoming the new head coach in January.

He took over from Mo Marley, who had been in interim charge since Mark Sampson's sacking last September.

The Lionesses beat France 4-1 before drawing 2-2 with Germany and losing 1-0 to the US.

Media playback is not supported on this device SheBelieves Cup: 'I've learnt a lot about my players today' - Neville

Germany have fallen out of the top two for the first time since June 2009, after finishing last in the four-team competition.

That led to the sacking of head coach Steffi Jones and the appointment of ex-international striker Horst Hrubesch as interim coach.

Germany also did not make it past the quarter-finals at last year's Women's European Championships, while England lost to the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

England's next fixture is a World Cup qualifier against Wales on 6 April.

Top 10

1. USA

2. England

3. Germany

4. Canada

5. France

6. Australia

7. Netherlands

8. Brazil

9. Sweden

10. North Korea