Match ends, Woking 2, Macclesfield Town 3.
Woking 2-3 Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section Conference
Macclesfield extended their lead at the top of the National League to six points with a last-gasp victory in wet conditions at Woking.
Charlie Carter poked the Cards ahead after a spill from Macclesfield keeper Shwan Jalal only for Nathan Blissett to equalise, rising gazelle-like to head in a pin-point cross in the 35th minute.
The increasingly waterlogged pitched did not stop the high tempo of the game, Macclesfield confidently taking the lead through an unstoppable Tyrone Marsh volley early in the second half only for Reece Grego-Cox to pop up at the back post from a corner to level in the 84th minute.
Macclesfield manager John Askey was sent to the stands late on for dissent but his side grabbed the win in bizarre circumstances.
Marsh was already celebrating as his shot stuck in the mud in the six-yard box, but Danny Whitehead followed in to slide the ball home and spare his team-mate's blushes.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 15Wynter
- 2RamsaySubstituted forYoungat 77'minutes
- 22Ferdinand
- 4Jones
- 5Staunton
- 8IsaacSubstituted forTheophanousat 62'minutes
- 12Carter
- 11Charles-Cook
- 23Cook
- 20Grego-Cox
Substitutes
- 9Theophanous
- 10Banton
- 14Saraiva
- 18Mason
- 21Young
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 2Hodgkiss
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 17Evans
- 5Pilkington
- 4Lowe
- 16Hancox
- 18Whitehead
- 23Whitaker
- 8MarshBooked at 52mins
- 13Blissett
Substitutes
- 9Wilson
- 12Ramsbottom
- 15Kennedy
- 19De Girolamo
- 20Burgess
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 2, Macclesfield Town 3.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 2, Macclesfield Town 3. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Woking 2, Macclesfield Town 2. Reece Grego-Cox (Woking).
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Matt Young replaces Louis Ramsay.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Louie Theophanous replaces Chez Isaac.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Tyrone Marsh (Macclesfield Town).
Booking
Tyrone Marsh (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 1. Nathan Blissett (Macclesfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 0. Charlie Carter (Woking).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.