Woking 2-3 Macclesfield Town

Macclesfield extended their lead at the top of the National League to six points with a last-gasp victory in wet conditions at Woking.

Charlie Carter poked the Cards ahead after a spill from Macclesfield keeper Shwan Jalal only for Nathan Blissett to equalise, rising gazelle-like to head in a pin-point cross in the 35th minute.

The increasingly waterlogged pitched did not stop the high tempo of the game, Macclesfield confidently taking the lead through an unstoppable Tyrone Marsh volley early in the second half only for Reece Grego-Cox to pop up at the back post from a corner to level in the 84th minute.

Macclesfield manager John Askey was sent to the stands late on for dissent but his side grabbed the win in bizarre circumstances.

Marsh was already celebrating as his shot stuck in the mud in the six-yard box, but Danny Whitehead followed in to slide the ball home and spare his team-mate's blushes.

