National League
Solihull Moors0Aldershot0

Solihull Moors 0-0 Aldershot Town

Fourth-placed Aldershot were held to a goalless Good Friday draw at relegation-threatened Solihull Moors in the National League.

The struggling hosts looked the brighter of the sides in the first half, striker Jermaine Hylton finding himself through on goal after 25 minutes only to be thwarted by Lewis Ward.

The Shots played more positively in the second half, introducing Fabien Robert and Jim Kellerman in a bid to boost the attack, but the game remained goalless.

The result meant the Moors remained in the relegation zone - level on points with 20th-placed Barrow, who have two games in hand - while Aldershot stayed hot on the heels of Wrexham, behind the Welsh side only on goal difference.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 13O'Leary
  • 6Williams
  • 7Sterling-JamesBooked at 18minsSubstituted forCarterat 67'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 30Kelleher
  • 8Storer
  • 18Reckord
  • 26Daly
  • 36OsborneBooked at 90mins
  • 9YussufSubstituted forReidat 72'minutes
  • 10HyltonSubstituted forLaitat 86'minutes
  • 37ThomasBooked at 59mins

Substitutes

  • 2Green
  • 4Carter
  • 11Lait
  • 12Reid
  • 25Carline

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3Alexander
  • 5Evans
  • 19McDonnellSubstituted forRendellat 67'minutes
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 22Reynolds
  • 16GallagherSubstituted forKellermanat 59'minutes
  • 20Kinsella
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forRobertat 59'minutes
  • 10McClure
  • 15McQuoid

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 9Rendell
  • 17Kellerman
  • 18Rowe
  • 26Robert
Referee:
Joe Hull
Attendance:
1,734

Live Text

Match ends, Solihull Moors 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Booking

Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Darren Carter (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Chris Lait replaces Jermaine Hylton.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Alex Reid replaces Adi Yussuf.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Darren Carter replaces Omari Sterling-James.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Scott Rendell replaces Adam McDonnell.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Fabien Robert replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jim Kellerman replaces Jake Gallagher.

Booking

Kwame Thomas (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Booking

Omari Sterling-James (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield40239857431478
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Wrexham401717647311668
4Aldershot401814860451568
5Tranmere3919101065402567
6Boreham Wood401715853371666
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3815111260471356
11Dag & Red391510145751655
12Leyton Orient401311164951-250
13Gateshead3811161151401149
14Eastleigh391116125662-649
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool401212164858-1048
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United401113164760-1346
19Woking40128204966-1744
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay39810213662-2634
23Chester40613213466-3231
24Guiseley38511223372-3926
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired