Match ends, Solihull Moors 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Solihull Moors 0-0 Aldershot Town
Fourth-placed Aldershot were held to a goalless Good Friday draw at relegation-threatened Solihull Moors in the National League.
The struggling hosts looked the brighter of the sides in the first half, striker Jermaine Hylton finding himself through on goal after 25 minutes only to be thwarted by Lewis Ward.
The Shots played more positively in the second half, introducing Fabien Robert and Jim Kellerman in a bid to boost the attack, but the game remained goalless.
The result meant the Moors remained in the relegation zone - level on points with 20th-placed Barrow, who have two games in hand - while Aldershot stayed hot on the heels of Wrexham, behind the Welsh side only on goal difference.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 13O'Leary
- 6Williams
- 7Sterling-JamesBooked at 18minsSubstituted forCarterat 67'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 30Kelleher
- 8Storer
- 18Reckord
- 26Daly
- 36OsborneBooked at 90mins
- 9YussufSubstituted forReidat 72'minutes
- 10HyltonSubstituted forLaitat 86'minutes
- 37ThomasBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 2Green
- 4Carter
- 11Lait
- 12Reid
- 25Carline
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3Alexander
- 5Evans
- 19McDonnellSubstituted forRendellat 67'minutes
- 8Oyeleke
- 22Reynolds
- 16GallagherSubstituted forKellermanat 59'minutes
- 20Kinsella
- 7FenelonSubstituted forRobertat 59'minutes
- 10McClure
- 15McQuoid
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 9Rendell
- 17Kellerman
- 18Rowe
- 26Robert
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
- Attendance:
- 1,734
