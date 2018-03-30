Solihull Moors 0-0 Aldershot Town

Fourth-placed Aldershot were held to a goalless Good Friday draw at relegation-threatened Solihull Moors in the National League.

The struggling hosts looked the brighter of the sides in the first half, striker Jermaine Hylton finding himself through on goal after 25 minutes only to be thwarted by Lewis Ward.

The Shots played more positively in the second half, introducing Fabien Robert and Jim Kellerman in a bid to boost the attack, but the game remained goalless.

The result meant the Moors remained in the relegation zone - level on points with 20th-placed Barrow, who have two games in hand - while Aldershot stayed hot on the heels of Wrexham, behind the Welsh side only on goal difference.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.