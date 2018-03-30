Match ends, Maidstone United 1, Hartlepool United 2.
Maidstone United 1-2 Hartlepool United
Hartlepool boosted their survival hopes as victory at Maidstone stretched their unbeaten run to five games.
Manager Matthew Bates named an unchanged side from the one which earned a 2-1 victory against Bromley and it paid off, Michael Woods opening the scoring by capitalising on a parry from goalkeeper Lee Worgan in the 25th minute.
Maidstone responded well, visiting keeper Scott Loach having to work hard to palm a strong Stuart Lewis drive over the bar.
But it was Hartlepool who doubled their lead in the 89th minute, Woods notching his second by calmly finishing into the bottom corner.
A Ross Lafayette goal for Maidstone made the final moments tense, but Pools held on to take another step towards safety.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 22De HavillandSubstituted forPaxmanat 84'minutes
- 8Lewis
- 14Reason
- 3Finney
- 2Hare
- 5Wynter
- 13Anderson
- 19TurgottSubstituted forLozaat 78'minutes
- 36LuerSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 65'minutes
- 29Lafayette
Substitutes
- 7Loza
- 9Sam-Yorke
- 10Paxman
- 16Ofori-Twumasi
- 37Phillips
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 3Adams
- 23Laing
- 15Hawkes
- 24Newton
- 2Magnay
- 4Featherstone
- 18Hawkins
- 14Woods
- 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 65'minutes
- 9CassidyBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 8Munns
- 13Catterick
- 16Orrell
- 21Rodney
- 31Owen
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
- Attendance:
- 2,559
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Hartlepool United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, Hartlepool United 2. Ross Lafayette (Maidstone United).
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 0, Hartlepool United 2. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Jack Paxman replaces Will De Havilland.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Jamar Loza replaces Blair Turgott.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Delano Sam-Yorke replaces Greg Luer.
Booking
Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Hartlepool United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Hartlepool United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 0, Hartlepool United 1. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.