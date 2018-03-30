National League
Maidstone United1Hartlepool2

Maidstone United 1-2 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool boosted their survival hopes as victory at Maidstone stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

Manager Matthew Bates named an unchanged side from the one which earned a 2-1 victory against Bromley and it paid off, Michael Woods opening the scoring by capitalising on a parry from goalkeeper Lee Worgan in the 25th minute.

Maidstone responded well, visiting keeper Scott Loach having to work hard to palm a strong Stuart Lewis drive over the bar.

But it was Hartlepool who doubled their lead in the 89th minute, Woods notching his second by calmly finishing into the bottom corner.

A Ross Lafayette goal for Maidstone made the final moments tense, but Pools held on to take another step towards safety.

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 22De HavillandSubstituted forPaxmanat 84'minutes
  • 8Lewis
  • 14Reason
  • 3Finney
  • 2Hare
  • 5Wynter
  • 13Anderson
  • 19TurgottSubstituted forLozaat 78'minutes
  • 36LuerSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 65'minutes
  • 29Lafayette

Substitutes

  • 7Loza
  • 9Sam-Yorke
  • 10Paxman
  • 16Ofori-Twumasi
  • 37Phillips

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 3Adams
  • 23Laing
  • 15Hawkes
  • 24Newton
  • 2Magnay
  • 4Featherstone
  • 18Hawkins
  • 14Woods
  • 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 65'minutes
  • 9CassidyBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 8Munns
  • 13Catterick
  • 16Orrell
  • 21Rodney
  • 31Owen
Referee:
Sam Purkiss
Attendance:
2,559

Live Text

Match ends, Maidstone United 1, Hartlepool United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Hartlepool United 2.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, Hartlepool United 2. Ross Lafayette (Maidstone United).

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 0, Hartlepool United 2. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jack Paxman replaces Will De Havilland.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jamar Loza replaces Blair Turgott.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Delano Sam-Yorke replaces Greg Luer.

Booking

Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 0, Hartlepool United 1. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield40239857431478
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Wrexham401717647311668
4Aldershot401814860451568
5Tranmere3919101065402567
6Boreham Wood401715853371666
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3815111260471356
11Dag & Red391510145751655
12Leyton Orient401311164951-250
13Gateshead3811161151401149
14Eastleigh391116125662-649
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool401212164858-1048
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United401113164760-1346
19Woking40128204966-1744
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay39810213662-2634
23Chester40613213466-3231
24Guiseley38511223372-3926
