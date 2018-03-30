Maidstone United 1-2 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool boosted their survival hopes as victory at Maidstone stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

Manager Matthew Bates named an unchanged side from the one which earned a 2-1 victory against Bromley and it paid off, Michael Woods opening the scoring by capitalising on a parry from goalkeeper Lee Worgan in the 25th minute.

Maidstone responded well, visiting keeper Scott Loach having to work hard to palm a strong Stuart Lewis drive over the bar.

But it was Hartlepool who doubled their lead in the 89th minute, Woods notching his second by calmly finishing into the bottom corner.

A Ross Lafayette goal for Maidstone made the final moments tense, but Pools held on to take another step towards safety.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.