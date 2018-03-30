Match ends, AFC Fylde 2, FC Halifax Town 0.
AFC Fylde 2-0 FC Halifax Town
-
AFC Fylde breathed new life into their play-off push in the National League with a home win against FC Halifax.
A draw with Hartlepool and defeat at Dagenham and Redbridge had been blows to Fylde's top-seven prospects, but goals from Jonny Smith and James Hardy secured three valuable points at Mill Farm.
Jack Muldoon hit the post twice for Fylde who were dominant and richly deserved to come out on top.
They are eighth, now just two points behind Dover.
Smith broke the deadlock in the 47th minute thanks to a little good fortune, as his cross from the left evaded everyone and finished up in the Halifax net.
Hardy drove home the advantage in the 54th minute when he rifled a low shot beyond goalkeeper Sam Johnson.
Fylde pushed for a third goal and Lewis Montrose threatened with a header that Johnson did well to keep out.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Fylde
- 13Lynch
- 22Burke
- 15Grand
- 6BondBooked at 59mins
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 3Francis-AngolSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
- 2Montrose
- 7HardySubstituted forTasdemirat 77'minutes
- 18Smith
- 11Muldoon
- 9RoweSubstituted forJonesat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Taylor
- 17Blinkhorn
- 20Tasdemir
- 27Jones
- 30Lawlor
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 5BrownBooked at 3mins
- 7KosyloSubstituted forHibbsat 11'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 23Thomson
- 11McManus
- 8Hotte
- 14Tomlinson
- 21Graham
- 22Collins
- 39Duckworth
- 33Fondop-TalomSubstituted forTutonat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Moyo
- 13Nicholson
- 20Hibbs
- 31Maher
- 34Tuton
- Referee:
- Karl Evans
- Attendance:
- 2,230
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Fylde 2, FC Halifax Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Henry Jones replaces Danny L. Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jason Taylor replaces Zaine Francis-Angol.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces James Hardy.
Booking
Jake Hibbs (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Shaun Tuton replaces Mike Fondop-Talom.
Booking
Andy Bond (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 2, FC Halifax Town 0. James Hardy (AFC Fylde).
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Johnny Smith (AFC Fylde).
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Matthew Kosylo.
Booking
Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.