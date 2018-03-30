AFC Fylde 2-0 FC Halifax Town

AFC Fylde breathed new life into their play-off push in the National League with a home win against FC Halifax.

A draw with Hartlepool and defeat at Dagenham and Redbridge had been blows to Fylde's top-seven prospects, but goals from Jonny Smith and James Hardy secured three valuable points at Mill Farm.

Jack Muldoon hit the post twice for Fylde who were dominant and richly deserved to come out on top.

They are eighth, now just two points behind Dover.

Smith broke the deadlock in the 47th minute thanks to a little good fortune, as his cross from the left evaded everyone and finished up in the Halifax net.

Hardy drove home the advantage in the 54th minute when he rifled a low shot beyond goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

Fylde pushed for a third goal and Lewis Montrose threatened with a header that Johnson did well to keep out.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.