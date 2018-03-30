National League
Fylde2Halifax0

AFC Fylde 2-0 FC Halifax Town

AFC Fylde breathed new life into their play-off push in the National League with a home win against FC Halifax.

A draw with Hartlepool and defeat at Dagenham and Redbridge had been blows to Fylde's top-seven prospects, but goals from Jonny Smith and James Hardy secured three valuable points at Mill Farm.

Jack Muldoon hit the post twice for Fylde who were dominant and richly deserved to come out on top.

They are eighth, now just two points behind Dover.

Smith broke the deadlock in the 47th minute thanks to a little good fortune, as his cross from the left evaded everyone and finished up in the Halifax net.

Hardy drove home the advantage in the 54th minute when he rifled a low shot beyond goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

Fylde pushed for a third goal and Lewis Montrose threatened with a header that Johnson did well to keep out.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 13Lynch
  • 22Burke
  • 15Grand
  • 6BondBooked at 59mins
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 3Francis-AngolSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
  • 2Montrose
  • 7HardySubstituted forTasdemirat 77'minutes
  • 18Smith
  • 11Muldoon
  • 9RoweSubstituted forJonesat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Taylor
  • 17Blinkhorn
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 27Jones
  • 30Lawlor

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 5BrownBooked at 3mins
  • 7KosyloSubstituted forHibbsat 11'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 23Thomson
  • 11McManus
  • 8Hotte
  • 14Tomlinson
  • 21Graham
  • 22Collins
  • 39Duckworth
  • 33Fondop-TalomSubstituted forTutonat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Moyo
  • 13Nicholson
  • 20Hibbs
  • 31Maher
  • 34Tuton
Referee:
Karl Evans
Attendance:
2,230

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Fylde 2, FC Halifax Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Fylde 2, FC Halifax Town 0.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Henry Jones replaces Danny L. Rowe.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jason Taylor replaces Zaine Francis-Angol.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces James Hardy.

Booking

Jake Hibbs (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Shaun Tuton replaces Mike Fondop-Talom.

Booking

Andy Bond (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 2, FC Halifax Town 0. James Hardy (AFC Fylde).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Johnny Smith (AFC Fylde).

Second Half

Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, FC Halifax Town 0.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Matthew Kosylo.

Booking

Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield40239857431478
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Wrexham401717647311668
4Aldershot401814860451568
5Tranmere3919101065402567
6Boreham Wood401715853371666
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3815111260471356
11Dag & Red391510145751655
12Leyton Orient401311164951-250
13Gateshead3811161151401149
14Eastleigh391116125662-649
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool401212164858-1048
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United401113164760-1346
19Woking40128204966-1744
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay39810213662-2634
23Chester40613213466-3231
24Guiseley38511223372-3926
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired