Maidenhead United A-A Sutton United

Maidenhead's National League clash with Sutton was abandoned after 45 minutes due to an unplayable pitch following inclement weather.

United said the decision had been made after referee Joseph Johnson carried out a pitch inspection during the half-time interval, with the playing surface at York Road partially covered with standing water.

United said on their official Twitter account: "The referee has decided that the pitch is unplayable and today's match has been abandoned.

"Unfortunately with weather conditions and the pitch deteriorating the referee called today's match off after a half-time inspection."

Sutton had been 3-2 ahead at the break thanks to goals from Craig Eastmond, Simon Walton and Louis John Cutajar. Maidenhead had twice taken the lead through Harry Pritchard and Jake Hyde.

No new date for the match has yet been announced.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.