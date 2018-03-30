National League
Maidenhead United19:45Sutton United
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United A-A Sutton United

Maidenhead's National League clash with Sutton was abandoned after 45 minutes due to an unplayable pitch following inclement weather.

United said the decision had been made after referee Joseph Johnson carried out a pitch inspection during the half-time interval, with the playing surface at York Road partially covered with standing water.

United said on their official Twitter account: "The referee has decided that the pitch is unplayable and today's match has been abandoned.

"Unfortunately with weather conditions and the pitch deteriorating the referee called today's match off after a half-time inspection."

Sutton had been 3-2 ahead at the break thanks to goals from Craig Eastmond, Simon Walton and Louis John Cutajar. Maidenhead had twice taken the lead through Harry Pritchard and Jake Hyde.

No new date for the match has yet been announced.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield40239857431478
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Wrexham401717647311668
4Aldershot401814860451568
5Tranmere3919101065402567
6Boreham Wood401715853371666
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3815111260471356
11Dag & Red391510145751655
12Leyton Orient401311164951-250
13Gateshead3811161151401149
14Eastleigh391116125662-649
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool401212164858-1048
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United401113164760-1346
19Woking40128204966-1744
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay39810213662-2634
23Chester40613213466-3231
24Guiseley38511223372-3926
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired