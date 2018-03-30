National League
Gateshead15:00Dag & Red
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v Dagenham & Redbridge

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield39229854411375
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3715101259461355
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Eastleigh391116125662-649
13Maidenhead United391213145258-649
14Gateshead3711151151401148
15Leyton Orient391211164650-447
16Halifax391114144249-747
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Hartlepool391112164657-1145
19Woking39128194763-1644
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

