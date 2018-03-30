Match ends, Bromley 1, Wrexham 1.
Bromley 1-1 Wrexham
Wrexham were held by 10-man Bromley as they extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.
An uneventful first-half came to life on 43 minutes when former Cardiff City defender Roger Johnson was sent off for a dangerous foul on Sam Wedgbury.
James Jennings gave Wrexham the lead after 51 minutes but Bromley equalised from the spot 15 minutes later, Brandon Hanlan scoring past Chris Dunn.
Wrexham move up to third with the point whilst Bromley remain 10th.
Wrexham caretaker manager Andy Davies told BBC Sport Wales: "We've had no more frustrating result than today. We were in control and then we conceded.
"Credit to Bromley, but we did not quite do enough to get that winner.
"The lads were not happy with the penalty, but it was given and we have to get on with it... it's another frustrating day for us."
Line-ups
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 23Woolfenden
- 19JohnsonBooked at 44mins
- 8RaymondBooked at 51minsSubstituted forReesat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Sutherland
- 16Sterling
- 6Holland
- 11MekkiBooked at 90mins
- 14Higgs
- 18PorterSubstituted forBugielat 57'minutes
- 9HanlanSubstituted forJohnsonat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rees
- 5Chorley
- 15Johnson
- 17Wanadio
- 25Bugiel
Wrexham
- 1Dunn
- 18Roberts
- 3Jennings
- 11DeverdicsSubstituted forBodenat 74'minutes
- 5Pearson
- 4Smith
- 8WedgburyBooked at 76mins
- 14RutherfordSubstituted forFranksat 74'minutes
- 16Kelly
- 10Holroyd
- 9QuigleySubstituted forAingeat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Raven
- 12Franks
- 19Boden
- 20Wright
- 29Ainge
- Referee:
- David Rock
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bromley 1, Wrexham 1.
Booking
Josh Rees (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Daniel Johnson replaces Brandon Hanlan.
Booking
Adam Mekki (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Simon Ainge replaces Scott Quigley.
Booking
Sam Wedgbury (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Scott Boden replaces Nicky Deverdics.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Jonathan Franks replaces Paul Rutherford.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Wrexham 1. Brandon Hanlan (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Josh Rees replaces Frankie Raymond.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Omar Bugiel replaces George Porter.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 0, Wrexham 1. James Jennings (Wrexham).
Booking
Frankie Raymond (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bromley 0, Wrexham 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bromley 0, Wrexham 0.
Dismissal
Roger Johnson (Bromley) is shown the red card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.