Bromley 1-1 Wrexham

Wrexham were held by 10-man Bromley as they extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.

An uneventful first-half came to life on 43 minutes when former Cardiff City defender Roger Johnson was sent off for a dangerous foul on Sam Wedgbury.

James Jennings gave Wrexham the lead after 51 minutes but Bromley equalised from the spot 15 minutes later, Brandon Hanlan scoring past Chris Dunn.

Wrexham move up to third with the point whilst Bromley remain 10th.

Wrexham caretaker manager Andy Davies told BBC Sport Wales: "We've had no more frustrating result than today. We were in control and then we conceded.

"Credit to Bromley, but we did not quite do enough to get that winner.

"The lads were not happy with the penalty, but it was given and we have to get on with it... it's another frustrating day for us."

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 23Woolfenden
  • 19JohnsonBooked at 44mins
  • 8RaymondBooked at 51minsSubstituted forReesat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Sutherland
  • 16Sterling
  • 6Holland
  • 11MekkiBooked at 90mins
  • 14Higgs
  • 18PorterSubstituted forBugielat 57'minutes
  • 9HanlanSubstituted forJohnsonat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rees
  • 5Chorley
  • 15Johnson
  • 17Wanadio
  • 25Bugiel

Wrexham

  • 1Dunn
  • 18Roberts
  • 3Jennings
  • 11DeverdicsSubstituted forBodenat 74'minutes
  • 5Pearson
  • 4Smith
  • 8WedgburyBooked at 76mins
  • 14RutherfordSubstituted forFranksat 74'minutes
  • 16Kelly
  • 10Holroyd
  • 9QuigleySubstituted forAingeat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Raven
  • 12Franks
  • 19Boden
  • 20Wright
  • 29Ainge
Referee:
David Rock

Live Text

Match ends, Bromley 1, Wrexham 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bromley 1, Wrexham 1.

Booking

Josh Rees (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Daniel Johnson replaces Brandon Hanlan.

Booking

Adam Mekki (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Simon Ainge replaces Scott Quigley.

Booking

Sam Wedgbury (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Scott Boden replaces Nicky Deverdics.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Jonathan Franks replaces Paul Rutherford.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Wrexham 1. Brandon Hanlan (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Josh Rees replaces Frankie Raymond.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Omar Bugiel replaces George Porter.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 0, Wrexham 1. James Jennings (Wrexham).

Booking

Frankie Raymond (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bromley 0, Wrexham 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bromley 0, Wrexham 0.

Dismissal

Roger Johnson (Bromley) is shown the red card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

