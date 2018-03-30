Bromley 1-1 Wrexham

Wrexham were held by 10-man Bromley as they extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.

An uneventful first-half came to life on 43 minutes when former Cardiff City defender Roger Johnson was sent off for a dangerous foul on Sam Wedgbury.

James Jennings gave Wrexham the lead after 51 minutes but Bromley equalised from the spot 15 minutes later, Brandon Hanlan scoring past Chris Dunn.

Wrexham move up to third with the point whilst Bromley remain 10th.

Wrexham caretaker manager Andy Davies told BBC Sport Wales: "We've had no more frustrating result than today. We were in control and then we conceded.

"Credit to Bromley, but we did not quite do enough to get that winner.

"The lads were not happy with the penalty, but it was given and we have to get on with it... it's another frustrating day for us."