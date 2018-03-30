Boreham Wood 0-0 Barrow

National League
Sixth-placed Boreham Wood were held to a goalless home draw by National League strugglers Barrow on Good Friday.

The first half was an evenly contested affair, with neither team able to stamp their authority on proceedings at Meadow Park.

Home goalkeeper Grant Smith tipped Asa Hall's header from Calum MacDonald's fourth-minute free-kick over the bar, with Boreham Wood winger Ricky Shakes lashing a powerful effort inches wide seven minutes later.

Boreham Wood moved up a gear after the interval, Kane Smith just unable to reach Morgan Ferrier's left-wing cross and Ferrier then evading his marker before smashing his shot wide, but there was to be no breakthrough.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2Smith
  • 7Shakes
  • 8Champion
  • 4Ricketts
  • 10MurtaghBooked at 80mins
  • 6Stephens
  • 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forFoliviat 80'minutes
  • 25Ferrier
  • 17TurleyBooked at 70mins
  • 12QuigleySubstituted forWoodardsat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Woodards
  • 5Harfield
  • 20Folivi
  • 23Doe
  • 24Davey

Barrow

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Makoma
  • 8MacDonaldBooked at 80mins
  • 14HallSubstituted forJonesat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 25Cook
  • 23GomisBooked at 80mins
  • 6Diarra
  • 4James
  • 26WaltersSubstituted forBauressat 83'minutes
  • 24James
  • 16HoltSubstituted forWhiteat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 9White
  • 11Bauress
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 19Diagne
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
623

Live Text

Match ends, Boreham Wood 0, Barrow 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Barrow 0.

Booking

Kingsley James (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Bradley Bauress replaces Lewis Walters.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Michael Folivi replaces Bruno Andrade.

Booking

Gomis (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Dan Jones replaces Asa Hall.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Grant Holt.

Booking

Jamie Turley (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Dan Woodards replaces Joe Quigley.

Second Half

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Barrow 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Barrow 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield40239857431478
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Wrexham401717647311668
4Aldershot401814860451568
5Tranmere3919101065402567
6Boreham Wood401715853371666
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3815111260471356
11Dag & Red391510145751655
12Leyton Orient401311164951-250
13Gateshead3811161151401149
14Eastleigh391116125662-649
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool401212164858-1048
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United401113164760-1346
19Woking40128204966-1744
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay39810213662-2634
23Chester40613213466-3231
24Guiseley38511223372-3926
View full National League table

