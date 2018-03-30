Match ends, Boreham Wood 0, Barrow 0.
Boreham Wood 0-0 Barrow
-
- From the section Conference
Sixth-placed Boreham Wood were held to a goalless home draw by National League strugglers Barrow on Good Friday.
The first half was an evenly contested affair, with neither team able to stamp their authority on proceedings at Meadow Park.
Home goalkeeper Grant Smith tipped Asa Hall's header from Calum MacDonald's fourth-minute free-kick over the bar, with Boreham Wood winger Ricky Shakes lashing a powerful effort inches wide seven minutes later.
Boreham Wood moved up a gear after the interval, Kane Smith just unable to reach Morgan Ferrier's left-wing cross and Ferrier then evading his marker before smashing his shot wide, but there was to be no breakthrough.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 2Smith
- 7Shakes
- 8Champion
- 4Ricketts
- 10MurtaghBooked at 80mins
- 6Stephens
- 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forFoliviat 80'minutes
- 25Ferrier
- 17TurleyBooked at 70mins
- 12QuigleySubstituted forWoodardsat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Woodards
- 5Harfield
- 20Folivi
- 23Doe
- 24Davey
Barrow
- 1Arnold
- 22Makoma
- 8MacDonaldBooked at 80mins
- 14HallSubstituted forJonesat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 25Cook
- 23GomisBooked at 80mins
- 6Diarra
- 4James
- 26WaltersSubstituted forBauressat 83'minutes
- 24James
- 16HoltSubstituted forWhiteat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 9White
- 11Bauress
- 15Panayiotou
- 19Diagne
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 623
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Barrow 0.
Booking
Kingsley James (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Bradley Bauress replaces Lewis Walters.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Michael Folivi replaces Bruno Andrade.
Booking
Gomis (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Dan Jones replaces Asa Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Grant Holt.
Booking
Jamie Turley (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Dan Woodards replaces Joe Quigley.
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Barrow 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Barrow 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.