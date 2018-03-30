Boreham Wood 0-0 Barrow

Sixth-placed Boreham Wood were held to a goalless home draw by National League strugglers Barrow on Good Friday.

The first half was an evenly contested affair, with neither team able to stamp their authority on proceedings at Meadow Park.

Home goalkeeper Grant Smith tipped Asa Hall's header from Calum MacDonald's fourth-minute free-kick over the bar, with Boreham Wood winger Ricky Shakes lashing a powerful effort inches wide seven minutes later.

Boreham Wood moved up a gear after the interval, Kane Smith just unable to reach Morgan Ferrier's left-wing cross and Ferrier then evading his marker before smashing his shot wide, but there was to be no breakthrough.

