Guiseley 1-3 Leyton Orient

Guiseley slipped closer towards relegation from the National League after falling to a home defeat by Leyton Orient.

The Lions, who had goalkeeper Luke Coddington sent off just after half-time, are 15 points adrift of safety with just eight games remaining.

Orient began brightly, with Macauley Bonne testing Coddington and Craig Clay seeing a volley fly just wide of the post.

Coddington saw red in the 46th minute for bringing down Bonne and Guiseley's punishment was compounded when Jobi McAnuff curled home the resulting free-kick.

Orient went further ahead when McAnuff fired low past replacement goalkeeper Joe Green in the 75th minute but their two-goal cushion did not last long.

Moments later visiting goalkeeper Dean Brill fluffed a clearance from Joe Widdowson's back-pass, which rolled into his own net.

It mattered little, however, as Orient substitute David Mooney wrapped up the victory in added time from James Brophy's pass.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.