National League
Guiseley1Leyton Orient3

Guiseley 1-3 Leyton Orient

Guiseley slipped closer towards relegation from the National League after falling to a home defeat by Leyton Orient.

The Lions, who had goalkeeper Luke Coddington sent off just after half-time, are 15 points adrift of safety with just eight games remaining.

Orient began brightly, with Macauley Bonne testing Coddington and Craig Clay seeing a volley fly just wide of the post.

Coddington saw red in the 46th minute for bringing down Bonne and Guiseley's punishment was compounded when Jobi McAnuff curled home the resulting free-kick.

Orient went further ahead when McAnuff fired low past replacement goalkeeper Joe Green in the 75th minute but their two-goal cushion did not last long.

Moments later visiting goalkeeper Dean Brill fluffed a clearance from Joe Widdowson's back-pass, which rolled into his own net.

It mattered little, however, as Orient substitute David Mooney wrapped up the victory in added time from James Brophy's pass.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Guiseley

  • 1CoddingtonBooked at 46mins
  • 42NirennoldBooked at 25mins
  • 2FrempahSubstituted forHoldenat 66'minutes
  • 12Southwell
  • 5PalmerBooked at 25mins
  • 17Purver
  • 8Hatfield
  • 20Williams
  • 19Odejayi
  • 7HurstSubstituted forGreenat 49'minutes
  • 35LiburdSubstituted forRobertsat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Green
  • 32Hudson
  • 34Holden
  • 36Harvey
  • 39Roberts

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5Elokobi
  • 23Clay
  • 18Coulson
  • 36Ling
  • 7McAnuff
  • 26Brophy
  • 31AdamsBooked at 72minsSubstituted forKoromaat 76'minutes
  • 29HolmanSubstituted forMooneyat 60'minutes
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 10Mooney
  • 14Judd
  • 19Koroma
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 37Janata
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Live Text

Match ends, Guiseley 1, Leyton Orient 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Guiseley 1, Leyton Orient 3.

Goal!

Goal! Guiseley 1, Leyton Orient 3. David Mooney (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. James Roberts replaces Rowan Liburd.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Ebou Adams.

Goal!

Own Goal by Joe Widdowson, Leyton Orient. Guiseley 1, Leyton Orient 2.

Goal!

Goal! Guiseley 0, Leyton Orient 2. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).

Booking

Ebou Adams (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Darren Holden replaces Ben Frempah.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Dan Holman.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Joe Green replaces Kevan Hurst.

Goal!

Goal! Guiseley 0, Leyton Orient 1. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).

Dismissal

Luke Coddington (Guiseley) is shown the red card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Guiseley 0, Leyton Orient 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Guiseley 0, Leyton Orient 0.

Booking

Ashley Palmer (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Victor Nirennold (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield40239857431478
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Wrexham401717647311668
4Aldershot401814860451568
5Tranmere3919101065402567
6Boreham Wood401715853371666
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3815111260471356
11Dag & Red391510145751655
12Leyton Orient401311164951-250
13Gateshead3811161151401149
14Eastleigh391116125662-649
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool401212164858-1048
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United401113164760-1346
19Woking40128204966-1744
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay39810213662-2634
23Chester40613213466-3231
24Guiseley38511223372-3926
View full National League table

