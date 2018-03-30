Guiseley 1-3 Leyton Orient

Match ends, Guiseley 1, Leyton Orient 3.
Guiseley slipped closer towards relegation from the National League after falling to a home defeat by Leyton Orient.
The Lions, who had goalkeeper Luke Coddington sent off just after half-time, are 15 points adrift of safety with just eight games remaining.
Orient began brightly, with Macauley Bonne testing Coddington and Craig Clay seeing a volley fly just wide of the post.
Coddington saw red in the 46th minute for bringing down Bonne and Guiseley's punishment was compounded when Jobi McAnuff curled home the resulting free-kick.
Orient went further ahead when McAnuff fired low past replacement goalkeeper Joe Green in the 75th minute but their two-goal cushion did not last long.
Moments later visiting goalkeeper Dean Brill fluffed a clearance from Joe Widdowson's back-pass, which rolled into his own net.
It mattered little, however, as Orient substitute David Mooney wrapped up the victory in added time from James Brophy's pass.
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 1CoddingtonBooked at 46mins
- 42NirennoldBooked at 25mins
- 2FrempahSubstituted forHoldenat 66'minutes
- 12Southwell
- 5PalmerBooked at 25mins
- 17Purver
- 8Hatfield
- 20Williams
- 19Odejayi
- 7HurstSubstituted forGreenat 49'minutes
- 35LiburdSubstituted forRobertsat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Green
- 32Hudson
- 34Holden
- 36Harvey
- 39Roberts
Leyton Orient
- 20Brill
- 3Widdowson
- 5Elokobi
- 23Clay
- 18Coulson
- 36Ling
- 7McAnuff
- 26Brophy
- 31AdamsBooked at 72minsSubstituted forKoromaat 76'minutes
- 29HolmanSubstituted forMooneyat 60'minutes
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 10Mooney
- 14Judd
- 19Koroma
- 21Ekpiteta
- 37Janata
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Guiseley 1, Leyton Orient 3.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 1, Leyton Orient 3. David Mooney (Leyton Orient).
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. James Roberts replaces Rowan Liburd.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Ebou Adams.
Goal!
Own Goal by Joe Widdowson, Leyton Orient. Guiseley 1, Leyton Orient 2.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 0, Leyton Orient 2. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).
Booking
Ebou Adams (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Darren Holden replaces Ben Frempah.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Dan Holman.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Joe Green replaces Kevan Hurst.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 0, Leyton Orient 1. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).
Dismissal
Luke Coddington (Guiseley) is shown the red card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Guiseley 0, Leyton Orient 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Guiseley 0, Leyton Orient 0.
Booking
Ashley Palmer (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Victor Nirennold (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.