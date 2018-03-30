National League
Chester0Torquay2

Chester 0-2 Torquay United

Torquay United picked up a vital win over relegation rivals Chester as they moved to within seven points of National League safety.

Rhys Healey gave the visitors a third-minute lead with a neat finish beneath keeper Andy Firth from a tight angle.

Elliott Romain's 66th-minute header header secured the points just before Chester had Lucas Dawson sent off.

Chester hit the post from sub Jordan Archer's first touch, but Torquay moved three points ahead of their hosts.

Harry White went close to a first-half equaliser when his deflected drive was brilliantly saved by Vincent Dorel, but on-loan Liverpool keeper Firth also had to make key saves for Chester, keeping out a deflection from team-mate Lathaniel Rowe-Turner and another effort from Aaron Barnes.

Chester have now won just four of their last 30 home league games in a run dating back to Christmas 2016.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Chester

  • 1Firth
  • 15Hobson
  • 3Rowe-Turner
  • 6AstlesBooked at 80mins
  • 2Halls
  • 20Akintunde
  • 18Jones
  • 17DawsonBooked at 68mins
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forArcherat 73'minutes
  • 7MahonSubstituted forVoseat 54'minutes
  • 27RobertsSubstituted forCunninghamat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Cunningham
  • 16Vose
  • 22Crawford
  • 30Archer
  • 33Jaaskelainen

Torquay

  • 30Dorel
  • 6Gowling
  • 26Balatoni
  • 3Davis
  • 5McGinty
  • 8YoungBooked at 59mins
  • 21Barnes
  • 22Romain
  • 39WilliamsSubstituted forReidat 67'minutes
  • 29Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 28HealeySubstituted forKeatingat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Clarke
  • 2Efete
  • 10Keating
  • 18Klukowski
  • 19Reid
Referee:
Paul Marsden
Attendance:
1,830

Live Text

Match ends, Chester FC 0, Torquay United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chester FC 0, Torquay United 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Rhys Healey.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Karl Cunningham replaces Gary Roberts.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Jordan Archer replaces Harry White.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Lucas Dawson (Chester FC) for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jamie Reid replaces Brett Williams.

Goal!

Goal! Chester FC 0, Torquay United 2. Elliott Romain (Torquay United).

Booking

Lucas Dawson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Luke Young (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Dominic Vose replaces Craig Mahon.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chester FC 0, Torquay United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chester FC 0, Torquay United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Chester FC 0, Torquay United 1. Rhys Healey (Torquay United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield40239857431478
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Wrexham401717647311668
4Aldershot401814860451568
5Tranmere3919101065402567
6Boreham Wood401715853371666
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3815111260471356
11Dag & Red391510145751655
12Leyton Orient401311164951-250
13Gateshead3811161151401149
14Eastleigh391116125662-649
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool401212164858-1048
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United401113164760-1346
19Woking40128204966-1744
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay39810213662-2634
23Chester40613213466-3231
24Guiseley38511223372-3926
View full National League table

Playing football

