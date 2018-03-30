Chester 0-2 Torquay United

Torquay United picked up a vital win over relegation rivals Chester as they moved to within seven points of National League safety.

Rhys Healey gave the visitors a third-minute lead with a neat finish beneath keeper Andy Firth from a tight angle.

Elliott Romain's 66th-minute header header secured the points just before Chester had Lucas Dawson sent off.

Chester hit the post from sub Jordan Archer's first touch, but Torquay moved three points ahead of their hosts.

Harry White went close to a first-half equaliser when his deflected drive was brilliantly saved by Vincent Dorel, but on-loan Liverpool keeper Firth also had to make key saves for Chester, keeping out a deflection from team-mate Lathaniel Rowe-Turner and another effort from Aaron Barnes.

Chester have now won just four of their last 30 home league games in a run dating back to Christmas 2016.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.