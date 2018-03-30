League Two
Swindon1Morecambe1

Swindon Town 1-1 Morecambe

Luke Norris scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Callum Lang's eighth goal of the season as Morecambe and Swindon played out a draw at County Ground.

Lang beat the offside trap and coolly slotted past Stuart Moore in the first half before Norris scored from the spot, as Phil Brown's first home game in charge of the Robins ended in a draw.

Morecambe were forced into an early change when goalkeeper Barry Roche went off injured and was replaced by Danijel Nizic.

The Shrimps took the lead two minutes before half time when Vadaine Oliver won possession and played Lang through one-on-one with Moore, before the striker found the bottom corner of the net.

Swindon almost equalised through Ben Purkiss but the defender's goalbound header was brilliantly pushed onto the post by Nizic.

Swindon were awarded a penalty early in the second half when Norris was pulled back at the far post, and the striker calmly tucked the spot kick away for his 14th goal of the campaign.

Marc Richards missed a glorious chance for the hosts when he failed to connect with Matt Taylor's fierce low cross across the goal, as both teams shared the points.

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 28Moore
  • 24Knoyle
  • 2Purkiss
  • 32Menayese
  • 3HusseyBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMullinat 81'minutes
  • 30AndersonSubstituted forMcDermottat 86'minutes
  • 29Banks
  • 8Dunne
  • 31Taylor
  • 9Norris
  • 17RichardsSubstituted forWooleryat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Robertson
  • 7Mullin
  • 12Henry
  • 18McDermott
  • 19Elsnik
  • 20Gordon
  • 22Woolery

Morecambe

  • 1RocheSubstituted forNizicat 11'minutes
  • 6Winnard
  • 5Old
  • 16Lavelle
  • 2McGowanSubstituted forWildigat 70'minutes
  • 24Rose
  • 4Kenyon
  • 14Conlan
  • 21Wylde
  • 29LangSubstituted forEllisonat 79'minutes
  • 9Oliver

Substitutes

  • 3Brough
  • 7Thompson
  • 8Fleming
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Ellison
  • 12Nizic
  • 15Wildig
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
6,328

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Morecambe 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Morecambe 1.

Foul by Donal McDermott (Swindon Town).

Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kevin Ellison.

Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Donal McDermott (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Donal McDermott replaces Keshi Anderson.

Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Paul Mullin replaces Chris Hussey.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Marc Richards.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Kevin Ellison replaces Callum Lang.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Steven Old.

Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).

Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Luke Conlan.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron Wildig replaces Aaron McGowan.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dean Winnard.

Foul by Oliver Banks (Swindon Town).

Michael Rose (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).

Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town).

Gregg Wylde (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Chris Hussey (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris Hussey (Swindon Town).

Gregg Wylde (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dean Winnard.

Goal!

Goal! Swindon Town 1, Morecambe 1. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Swindon Town. Luke Norris draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) after a foul in the penalty area.

Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregg Wylde (Morecambe).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington38245965402577
2Luton402111882424074
3Wycombe402011973541971
4Notts County401813961421967
5Exeter39206135244866
6Coventry391981248321665
7Lincoln City391713956421464
8Mansfield391615856411563
9Swindon39194166059161
10Carlisle401612125749860
11Colchester401513124944558
12Newport391315114950-154
13Cambridge401412144252-1054
14Crawley40158175057-753
15Cheltenham401212165858048
16Stevenage391112165056-645
17Crewe40134235065-1543
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe39915153848-1042
20Port Vale401012184355-1242
21Forest Green39117214767-2040
22Grimsby40911203261-2938
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4089233659-2333
View full League Two table

