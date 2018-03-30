Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Morecambe 1.
Swindon Town 1-1 Morecambe
-
- From the section League Two
Luke Norris scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Callum Lang's eighth goal of the season as Morecambe and Swindon played out a draw at County Ground.
Lang beat the offside trap and coolly slotted past Stuart Moore in the first half before Norris scored from the spot, as Phil Brown's first home game in charge of the Robins ended in a draw.
Morecambe were forced into an early change when goalkeeper Barry Roche went off injured and was replaced by Danijel Nizic.
The Shrimps took the lead two minutes before half time when Vadaine Oliver won possession and played Lang through one-on-one with Moore, before the striker found the bottom corner of the net.
Swindon almost equalised through Ben Purkiss but the defender's goalbound header was brilliantly pushed onto the post by Nizic.
Swindon were awarded a penalty early in the second half when Norris was pulled back at the far post, and the striker calmly tucked the spot kick away for his 14th goal of the campaign.
Marc Richards missed a glorious chance for the hosts when he failed to connect with Matt Taylor's fierce low cross across the goal, as both teams shared the points.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 28Moore
- 24Knoyle
- 2Purkiss
- 32Menayese
- 3HusseyBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMullinat 81'minutes
- 30AndersonSubstituted forMcDermottat 86'minutes
- 29Banks
- 8Dunne
- 31Taylor
- 9Norris
- 17RichardsSubstituted forWooleryat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Robertson
- 7Mullin
- 12Henry
- 18McDermott
- 19Elsnik
- 20Gordon
- 22Woolery
Morecambe
- 1RocheSubstituted forNizicat 11'minutes
- 6Winnard
- 5Old
- 16Lavelle
- 2McGowanSubstituted forWildigat 70'minutes
- 24Rose
- 4Kenyon
- 14Conlan
- 21Wylde
- 29LangSubstituted forEllisonat 79'minutes
- 9Oliver
Substitutes
- 3Brough
- 7Thompson
- 8Fleming
- 10Campbell
- 11Ellison
- 12Nizic
- 15Wildig
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 6,328
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Morecambe 1.
Foul by Donal McDermott (Swindon Town).
Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kevin Ellison.
Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Donal McDermott (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Donal McDermott replaces Keshi Anderson.
Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Paul Mullin replaces Chris Hussey.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Marc Richards.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Kevin Ellison replaces Callum Lang.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Steven Old.
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Luke Conlan.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron Wildig replaces Aaron McGowan.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dean Winnard.
Foul by Oliver Banks (Swindon Town).
Michael Rose (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town).
Gregg Wylde (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Chris Hussey (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Hussey (Swindon Town).
Gregg Wylde (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dean Winnard.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 1, Morecambe 1. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Swindon Town. Luke Norris draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) after a foul in the penalty area.
Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregg Wylde (Morecambe).