Swindon Town 1-1 Morecambe

Luke Norris scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Callum Lang's eighth goal of the season as Morecambe and Swindon played out a draw at County Ground.

Lang beat the offside trap and coolly slotted past Stuart Moore in the first half before Norris scored from the spot, as Phil Brown's first home game in charge of the Robins ended in a draw.

Morecambe were forced into an early change when goalkeeper Barry Roche went off injured and was replaced by Danijel Nizic.

The Shrimps took the lead two minutes before half time when Vadaine Oliver won possession and played Lang through one-on-one with Moore, before the striker found the bottom corner of the net.

Swindon almost equalised through Ben Purkiss but the defender's goalbound header was brilliantly pushed onto the post by Nizic.

Swindon were awarded a penalty early in the second half when Norris was pulled back at the far post, and the striker calmly tucked the spot kick away for his 14th goal of the campaign.

Marc Richards missed a glorious chance for the hosts when he failed to connect with Matt Taylor's fierce low cross across the goal, as both teams shared the points.

