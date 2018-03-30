Match ends, Notts County 0, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Notts County 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers
Notts County boss Kevin Nolan was sent to the stands and the Magpies hit the post twice in a lively goalless draw with League Two promotion rivals Wycombe.
County had the better of the chances in the first half with Shola Ameobi striking a post following a great Terry Hawkridge cross.
Nolan was then sent to the stands as he vented his anger after Ameobi appeared to have his shirt pulled in the penalty area by Adam El-Abd, but referee Ben Toner ruled there was no foul.
As the game inched towards half-time, County defender Matt Tootle drew a terrific save from Scott Brown, who tipped his fierce drive over the crossbar.
Wycombe improved after the break and it took a brilliant save from Adam Collin to deny them an opener when he dived full stretch to keep out an Adebayo Akinfenwa header.
Notts responded as Elliott Hewitt hit a post when he met a cross from Jon Stead but both sides were forced to settle for a point, leaving Wycombe four points above their opponents in third place.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 2TootleBooked at 58mins
- 5Duffy
- 16BrisleyBooked at 77mins
- 23Jones
- 11HawkridgeBooked at 55minsSubstituted forGrantat 63'minutes
- 4Hewitt
- 18NobleBooked at 86mins
- 7Alessandra
- 30Stead
- 9AmeobiBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Virtue-Thick
- 10Grant
- 17Smith
- 20Walker
- 21Husin
- 25Hall
- 34Fitzsimons
Wycombe
- 1BrownBooked at 50mins
- 2Coelho Jombati
- 18MooreSubstituted forHarrimanat 38'minutes
- 6El-AbdBooked at 90mins
- 3JacobsonBooked at 27mins
- 10Bloomfield
- 8Bean
- 17O'Nien
- 25Mackail-SmithSubstituted forCowan-Hallat 90+1'minutes
- 20Akinfenwa
- 23TysonBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 11Kashket
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 16Harriman
- 22Freeman
- 24Williams
- 30Ma-Kalambay
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 8,038
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 0, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Richard Duffy (Notts County).
Scott Brown (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liam Noble (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
Booking
Adam El-Abd (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Shola Ameobi (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Paris Cowan-Hall replaces Craig Mackail-Smith.
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Liam Noble (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).
Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).
Delay in match Shaun Brisley (Notts County) because of an injury.
Shaun Brisley (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
Shaun Brisley (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Shaun Brisley (Notts County).
Adam El-Abd (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.
Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Harriman (Wycombe Wanderers).
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers).