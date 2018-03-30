Notts County 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan was sent to the stands and the Magpies hit the post twice in a lively goalless draw with League Two promotion rivals Wycombe.

County had the better of the chances in the first half with Shola Ameobi striking a post following a great Terry Hawkridge cross.

Nolan was then sent to the stands as he vented his anger after Ameobi appeared to have his shirt pulled in the penalty area by Adam El-Abd, but referee Ben Toner ruled there was no foul.

As the game inched towards half-time, County defender Matt Tootle drew a terrific save from Scott Brown, who tipped his fierce drive over the crossbar.

Wycombe improved after the break and it took a brilliant save from Adam Collin to deny them an opener when he dived full stretch to keep out an Adebayo Akinfenwa header.

Notts responded as Elliott Hewitt hit a post when he met a cross from Jon Stead but both sides were forced to settle for a point, leaving Wycombe four points above their opponents in third place.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.