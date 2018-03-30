Cambridge United 3-1 Crawley Town

Cambridge moved up to 13th and above Crawley in the League Two table with victory over the Reds at Abbey Stadium.

The U's started positively and were ahead within four minutes when Jevani Brown's corner was nodded in by strike partner Jabo Ibehre.

Ibehre then won a free-kick which George Maris dispatched to make it 2-0 after 22 minutes, lifting his effort perfectly over the wall and beyond Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

Brown was denied by an excellent Morris save on the stroke of half time before Crawley were offered a route back into the game by scoring five minutes into the second half as Ibehre tripped Josh Yorwerth, allowing Josh Payne to send David Forde the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Jordan Roberts saw a header deflected just wide as Crawley looked for an equaliser, while at the other end Maris saw his effort from 20 yards turned brilliantly on to a post by Morris.

Maris was central to Cambridge's third moments later after 58 minutes, dinking a pass through to Brown who scored after taking the ball past the goalkeeper.

