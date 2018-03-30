League Two
Cambridge United 3-1 Crawley Town

Cambridge moved up to 13th and above Crawley in the League Two table with victory over the Reds at Abbey Stadium.

The U's started positively and were ahead within four minutes when Jevani Brown's corner was nodded in by strike partner Jabo Ibehre.

Ibehre then won a free-kick which George Maris dispatched to make it 2-0 after 22 minutes, lifting his effort perfectly over the wall and beyond Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

Brown was denied by an excellent Morris save on the stroke of half time before Crawley were offered a route back into the game by scoring five minutes into the second half as Ibehre tripped Josh Yorwerth, allowing Josh Payne to send David Forde the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Jordan Roberts saw a header deflected just wide as Crawley looked for an equaliser, while at the other end Maris saw his effort from 20 yards turned brilliantly on to a post by Morris.

Maris was central to Cambridge's third moments later after 58 minutes, dinking a pass through to Brown who scored after taking the ball past the goalkeeper.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 2Halliday
  • 12Taft
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Carroll
  • 19AmooSubstituted forWatersat 76'minutes
  • 18MarisSubstituted forO'Neilat 83'minutes
  • 4Deegan
  • 11Dunk
  • 20Brown
  • 14IbehreSubstituted forIkpeazuat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Legge
  • 8Waters
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 13Mitov
  • 16O'Neil
  • 22Lewis
  • 24Davies

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 6Connolly
  • 15Yorwerth
  • 19EvinaSubstituted forSanohat 76'minutes
  • 4Payne
  • 25RandallSubstituted forCamaraat 45'minutes
  • 8SmithSubstituted forBoldewijnat 45'minutes
  • 21Bulman
  • 9Ahearne-Grant
  • 11Roberts

Substitutes

  • 5McNerney
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 12Mersin
  • 20Tajbakhsh
  • 22Lelan
  • 27Sanoh
  • 28Camara
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
4,131

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Harrison Dunk.

Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).

Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Billy Waters (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).

Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Payne (Crawley Town).

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Brad Halliday.

Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Liam O'Neil replaces George Maris.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Moussa Sanoh replaces Cedric Evina.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Billy Waters replaces David Amoo.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Uche Ikpeazu.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Jabo Ibehre.

Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay in match Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).

Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Attempt saved. David Amoo (Cambridge United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) because of an injury.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Cedric Evina.

Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington38245965402577
2Luton402111882424074
3Wycombe402011973541971
4Notts County401813961421967
5Exeter39206135244866
6Coventry391981248321665
7Lincoln City391713956421464
8Mansfield391615856411563
9Swindon39194166059161
10Carlisle401612125749860
11Colchester401513124944558
12Newport391315114950-154
13Cambridge401412144252-1054
14Crawley40158175057-753
15Cheltenham401212165858048
16Stevenage391112165056-645
17Crewe40134235065-1543
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe39915153848-1042
20Port Vale401012184355-1242
21Forest Green39117214767-2040
22Grimsby40911203261-2938
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4089233659-2333
View full League Two table

