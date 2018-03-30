Match ends, Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1.
Cambridge United 3-1 Crawley Town
Cambridge moved up to 13th and above Crawley in the League Two table with victory over the Reds at Abbey Stadium.
The U's started positively and were ahead within four minutes when Jevani Brown's corner was nodded in by strike partner Jabo Ibehre.
Ibehre then won a free-kick which George Maris dispatched to make it 2-0 after 22 minutes, lifting his effort perfectly over the wall and beyond Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris.
Brown was denied by an excellent Morris save on the stroke of half time before Crawley were offered a route back into the game by scoring five minutes into the second half as Ibehre tripped Josh Yorwerth, allowing Josh Payne to send David Forde the wrong way from the penalty spot.
Jordan Roberts saw a header deflected just wide as Crawley looked for an equaliser, while at the other end Maris saw his effort from 20 yards turned brilliantly on to a post by Morris.
Maris was central to Cambridge's third moments later after 58 minutes, dinking a pass through to Brown who scored after taking the ball past the goalkeeper.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 12Taft
- 5Taylor
- 3Carroll
- 19AmooSubstituted forWatersat 76'minutes
- 18MarisSubstituted forO'Neilat 83'minutes
- 4Deegan
- 11Dunk
- 20Brown
- 14IbehreSubstituted forIkpeazuat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Legge
- 8Waters
- 9Ikpeazu
- 13Mitov
- 16O'Neil
- 22Lewis
- 24Davies
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 6Connolly
- 15Yorwerth
- 19EvinaSubstituted forSanohat 76'minutes
- 4Payne
- 25RandallSubstituted forCamaraat 45'minutes
- 8SmithSubstituted forBoldewijnat 45'minutes
- 21Bulman
- 9Ahearne-Grant
- 11Roberts
Substitutes
- 5McNerney
- 7Boldewijn
- 12Mersin
- 20Tajbakhsh
- 22Lelan
- 27Sanoh
- 28Camara
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 4,131
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Harrison Dunk.
Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Billy Waters (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).
Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Payne (Crawley Town).
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Brad Halliday.
Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Liam O'Neil replaces George Maris.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Moussa Sanoh replaces Cedric Evina.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Billy Waters replaces David Amoo.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Uche Ikpeazu.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Jabo Ibehre.
Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
Attempt saved. David Amoo (Cambridge United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Cedric Evina.
Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.