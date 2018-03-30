Cheltenham Town v Carlisle United
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|39
|21
|11
|7
|81
|40
|41
|74
|2
|Accrington
|37
|23
|5
|9
|64
|40
|24
|74
|3
|Wycombe
|39
|20
|10
|9
|73
|54
|19
|70
|4
|Notts County
|39
|18
|12
|9
|61
|42
|19
|66
|5
|Exeter
|38
|20
|6
|12
|50
|41
|9
|66
|6
|Coventry
|38
|19
|7
|12
|47
|31
|16
|64
|7
|Mansfield
|38
|16
|15
|7
|56
|40
|16
|63
|8
|Lincoln City
|38
|16
|13
|9
|53
|40
|13
|61
|9
|Swindon
|38
|19
|3
|16
|59
|58
|1
|60
|10
|Carlisle
|39
|15
|12
|12
|56
|49
|7
|57
|11
|Colchester
|39
|14
|13
|12
|47
|43
|4
|55
|12
|Newport
|38
|13
|14
|11
|48
|49
|-1
|53
|13
|Crawley
|39
|15
|8
|16
|49
|54
|-5
|53
|14
|Cambridge
|39
|13
|12
|14
|39
|51
|-12
|51
|15
|Cheltenham
|39
|12
|12
|15
|58
|57
|1
|48
|16
|Stevenage
|38
|11
|11
|16
|50
|56
|-6
|44
|17
|Crewe
|39
|13
|4
|22
|49
|63
|-14
|43
|18
|Yeovil
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|57
|-10
|42
|19
|Morecambe
|38
|9
|14
|15
|37
|47
|-10
|41
|20
|Forest Green
|39
|11
|7
|21
|47
|67
|-20
|40
|21
|Port Vale
|39
|9
|12
|18
|41
|54
|-13
|39
|22
|Grimsby
|39
|9
|10
|20
|32
|61
|-29
|37
|23
|Chesterfield
|37
|9
|7
|21
|40
|66
|-26
|34
|24
|Barnet
|39
|7
|9
|23
|34
|58
|-24
|30
